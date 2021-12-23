BRENTWOOD — The Brentwood City Council is seeking to address concerns about the increase in problems in the Brentwood Community Center parking garage located on City Park Way in downtown Brentwood.
Brentwood police say that the parking structure is plagued by a variety of issues, such as reckless driving and loitering. Smoking and drinking in the garage results in trash build-up while its close proximity to Liberty High School makes it a gathering spot for students cutting class during school hours.
“I have seen many people using this structure for many purposes and people have been harmed and threatened in the structure,” Liberty teacher Poppy Holmes wrote in a letter to the City Council. “The roofs of the nearest buildings are littered with broken glass, debris, objects, and paint balls that have been thrown from the structure.”
While the structure has always been plagued by these issues, the number of incidents has escalated in recent years, according to a police spokesman. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was theorized as a potential cause of the increase in delinquent activity due to the schools being closed and more people at home with time on their hands.
As a result of the rise in activity, the city council has added the parking garage to their recent strategic plan for the 2022-’23 period. The council intends to explore different ways to curb unwanted behaviors in the structure. While most items in the strategic plan will not be put into motion before May of 2022, the council plans to address the parking garage sooner, City Manager Tim Ogden stated in an email.
“There are so many components to the issue,” said Councilwoman Susannah Meyer, who brought the issue for further discussion at the City Council meeting on Nov. 16 after receiving over a dozen letters about the parking garage from concerned residents such as Holmes.
All of the letters outline concerns and provide examples of incidents in the parking structure, but only a few suggest possible solutions.
“What can be done to help make the City parking garage safe for LHS and the community,” wrote Brentwood resident Eli Swansberg-Kerns. “An overwhelming enforcement of laws would send a message that there are repercussions and thus spread the word to some that the area is no longer a great place to cause mayhem.”
A Brentwood police spokesman believes the long-term solution is a three-pronged one that involves the city, the police and the community. For its part, the police department has enacted measures such as making the parking structure part of officers’ patrol. The department has also installed signage that limits the hours of operation for the structure in an effort to reduce loitering late at night and surveillance cameras. Other possible preventive measures include installing a gate to the entrance of the structure.
Solutions for the parking garage issues are a top priority, according to Meyer, and will remain a topic of discussion at City Council meetings. The city’s strategic plan, which will include potential actions to take toward fixing the issues, is due to be brought before the Council in February for approval.
All the letters to the council from the Nov. 16 meeting regarding the parking structure may be read on the city of Brentwood website at https://bit.ly/3mrAxk7
