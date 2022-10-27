Brentwood City Council to resume in-person meetings by end of 2022

The Brentwood City Council is expected to return to in-person meetings before the end of the year as renovations to the council chamber near completion.
This would mark the first time the public has been able to attend in-person council meetings since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. According to City Manager Tim Ogden, the council met in person a handful of times before moving to remote meetings, but “have not had any public attend in-person during the entire pandemic.”
While the council’s shift to virtual meetings in early 2020 was originally a response to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines, the council used the empty building to begin improvements to the space and its audio-visual equipment.
The renovation project was originally scheduled to be completed earlier in the year, according to a staff report dated Oct. 12, 2021 provided by Ogden. The document projected that construction on the council chambers would begin on March 7, 2022 and the first meeting in the renovated council chamber would take place on May 10. However, the timeline was pushed further out due to now-resolved construction delays, according to Ogden.
“We should be back in person doing hybrid meetings (in-person and virtual participation) starting late Nov/early Dec,” he said via email. “We’ve had issues with the supply chain that have delayed getting necessary products, but are making good progress now.”
The first meeting in the updated council chambers is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 13, pending completion of the project, according to Ogden. The city plans to make a formal announcement in November.
Renovations to the council chamber were approved on May 25, 2021, according to the Oct. 12, 2021 meeting agenda. The budget for the renovations was part of a resolution adopted by the council called the 2021/22 - 2025/26 capital improvement program that is meant to cover community facilities improvements, among other improvements such as those to roadways, parks and trails. The budget for the council chamber improvements is $450,000, with $405,000 of that funded through public Educational and Governmental Media Fund, according to the agenda packet. The remaining $45,000 is paid for through the Information Systems Replacement Fund.
The audio-visual equipment used by the Brentwood City Council prior to the renovations has been in use since 2012, according to a presentation made at the May, 2021 meeting by The Shalleck Collaborative Inc, a consulting firm hired by the city to “provide design and bid review services.” The new AV equipment is intended to put a focus on hybrid meetings that will allow residents to participate both in person and via teleconference services such as Zoom, according to the presentation by The Shalleck Group. It will also include new, higher-quality microphones and high-definition cameras.
The full presentation by The Shalleck Group can be watched as part of the Oct. 12 meeting at https://bit.ly/3FfPPCG.
