Brentwood City Council to resume in-person meetings by end of 2022

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

Renovations on the Brentwood City Council chamber are expected to be completed soon, allowing residents to attend meetings in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

The Brentwood City Council is expected to return to in-person meetings before the end of the year as renovations to the council chamber near completion.

This would mark the first time the public has been able to attend in-person council meetings since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. According to City Manager Tim Ogden, the council met in person a handful of times before moving to remote meetings, but “have not had any public attend in-person during the entire pandemic.”

While the council’s shift to virtual meetings in early 2020 was originally a response to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines, the council used the empty building to begin improvements to the space and its audio-visual equipment.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription