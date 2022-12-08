Brentwood City Council to resume in-person meetings Dec. 13

Photo courtesy of City of Brentwood

Brentwood will resume in-person council meetings this month following the completion of their audiovisual improvements. The new equipment will allow for residents to participate in person or virtually.

BRENTWOOD The Brentwood City Council will return to in-person meetings beginning with the Dec. 13 meeting, the city announced in a press release.

This would mark the first time the public has been able to attend in-person council meetings since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. According to City Manager Tim Ogden, the council met in person a handful of times before moving to remote meetings, but “have not had any public attend in-person during the entire pandemic.”

“I am very excited about the opportunity to return to in person meetings,” Mayor Joel Bryant said. “I feel that it is always better to be in the same room with someone that you are making important decisions with.”

