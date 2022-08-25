Brentwood City Council votes to allow police to purchase armored vehicle for $367,000

Photo courtesy of Lenco Armored Vehicles

Brentwood is spending $367,000 on this armored vehicle for its police department.

The Brentwood City Council has unanimously agreed to spend $367,000 on an armored rescue vehicle for the police department.

The Aug. 9 Council vote followed a presentation by Police Chief Tom Hansen in which he outlined the importance of such equipment for police departments.

The vehicle the department sought to purchase is the BearCat MedEvac made by Lenco Armored Vehicles. The website for the vehicle characterizes it as a “Response & Rescue SWAT truck” that is equipped to provide a safe environment to deal with trauma cases, such as removing gunshot victims amid active shooter situations.

