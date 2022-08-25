Brentwood City Council votes to allow police to purchase armored vehicle for $367,000

The Brentwood City Council has unanimously agreed to spend $367,000 on an armored rescue vehicle for the police department.
The Aug. 9 Council vote followed a presentation by Police Chief Tom Hansen in which he outlined the importance of such equipment for police departments.
The vehicle the department sought to purchase is the BearCat MedEvac made by Lenco Armored Vehicles. The website for the vehicle characterizes it as a “Response & Rescue SWAT truck” that is equipped to provide a safe environment to deal with trauma cases, such as removing gunshot victims amid active shooter situations.
“I’m sorry that I’m here tonight asking you for that — I wish I never had to,” Hansen said. “Incidents have been escalating throughout our communities throughout the United States.”
The incidents Hansen was referring to included active shooter and hostage situations, and other situations involving gun violence. He estimated that these types of criminal activity are escalating by “50 to 60 percent a year” while listing recent high-profile examples, such as the shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Highland Park, Illinois.
“My goal in asking for this vehicle tonight is to assist my officers in getting our residents and our visitors in the event an active shooter comes down,” Hansen continued. “They shoot them, they wound them and my officers are under fire.”
Funding for the armored rescue vehicle would not come from the city’s General Fund, Hansen told the council. Instead, the $367,000 would come from the supplemental law enforcement service fund, a portion of the police budget that is earmarked for the purchase of new equipment.
Councilmember Susannah Meyer asked if the armored rescue vehicle was military-grade. Hansen responded that it is “not a vehicle used in war.”
It is built on the chassis of a Ford F-550 truck, so only a standard Class C driver’s license would be required for officers to operate it. According to Hansen, the same type of truck is used by 135 other law enforcement agencies in California and over 1,000 agencies nationwide.
The one public comment on the agenda item, from a man identified as Rod, also agreed with the council that purchasing the armored vehicle would benefit the community by helping keep police and residents safe.
“I can’t see us not purchasing this,” Councilmember Karen Rarey said following public comments on Hansen’s presentation. “It’s a no-brainer for our community.”
The police department’s request for approval from the council is the result of an ordinance passed at the May 10 council meeting that required departments to adopt a usage policy for military gear to comply with state Assembly Bill 481 that requires police departments to get approval from their city councils for the purchase and usage of military gear.
Military gear, as defined by Brentwood Police Policy 708, encompasses a broad range of equipment that includes drones, “firearms and ammunition of .50 caliber or greater, excluding standard-issue shotguns and standard-issue shotgun ammunition,” and more, such as armored vehicles.
