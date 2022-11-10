The Brentwood City Council voted unanimously at its Nov. 8 meeting to move ahead with a study to build a “garbage juicer” in Brentwood to combat climate change.

The facility, formally known as a high diversion organics operating facility, would bring Brentwood in compliance with Senate Bill 1383, according to the agenda packet for the meeting. SB 1383 was signed in 2016 by then-Gov. Jerry Brown and mandates that cities reduce their methane emissions in an effort to help curb climate change. One of the benchmarks established in the law is for cities to reduce organic solid waste disposal by 75% by 2025.

“Organic matter in landfills degrades into methane gas, which traps heat in the atmosphere and is a significant contributor to climate change,” said Casey Wichert, the assistant director of Public Works, during his presentation to the council. “Technology exists today that can take that organic matter and convert it into renewable energy, fertilizer and other cutting-edge applications.”

