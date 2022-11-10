The Brentwood City Council voted unanimously at its Nov. 8 meeting to move ahead with a study to build a “garbage juicer” in Brentwood to combat climate change.
The facility, formally known as a high diversion organics operating facility, would bring Brentwood in compliance with Senate Bill 1383, according to the agenda packet for the meeting. SB 1383 was signed in 2016 by then-Gov. Jerry Brown and mandates that cities reduce their methane emissions in an effort to help curb climate change. One of the benchmarks established in the law is for cities to reduce organic solid waste disposal by 75% by 2025.
“Organic matter in landfills degrades into methane gas, which traps heat in the atmosphere and is a significant contributor to climate change,” said Casey Wichert, the assistant director of Public Works, during his presentation to the council. “Technology exists today that can take that organic matter and convert it into renewable energy, fertilizer and other cutting-edge applications.”
SB 1383 defines organic matter primarily as the various wastes found in garbage, according to Wichert. Examples include food scraps, yard trimmings, paper and cardboard. This waste then ends up in landfills where it creates 20% of the state’s methane emissions.
The Brentwood City Council’s vote enables the city to enter into an agreement with Anaergia Services LLC, a California-based company that specializes in converting organic waste into renewable energy. The agreement would allow the two parties to determine if the project would benefit the city, but does not commit Brentwood to building the facility if the project is not deemed to be feasible or costs too much, Wichert said. A feasibility study would take between 6 and 12 months, according to Shayne Petkiewicz of Anaergia Services.
“We want to do something about climate change,” Petkiewicz said. “We think that converting organics and creating our ‘garbage juice’ is a good way to do that.”
Anaergia’s facilities use a machine to mechanically separate organic waste from other waste through high-pressure compression, Wichert said. The pressure squeezes out the organic matter, resulting in “garbage juice” also called the ‘wet fraction.’ The wet fraction is then processed and converted into renewable energy while the remaining dry fraction, now devoid of organic matter, is sent off to the landfill. The closest similar facility is in San Mateo County, according to Petkiewicz.
“While it’s great for the environment, I’m a little bit scared of how it’s going to impact the services that we provide or the rates that we might have to increase,” Councilmember Jovita Mendoza said following the presentation.
A funding source for the project has not been determined, according to the agenda packet, but is projected to cost roughly $40 million. If determined to be a good fit, it could potentially be funded through grants, loans or bond funding. The city’s 10-year General Fund Fiscal Model, adopted as part of the Strategic Plan in February, includes an initiative for organic management, according to the agenda packet. Funding options will be researched in greater detail as part of the feasibility study, according to Wichert.
Mayor Joel Bryant expressed interest in whether or not the facility could be opened up to serve other jurisdictions for a fee as a way to help recoup the costs. Wichert said that the feasibility study would also determine if that were possible or if the facility would logistically be able to service only Brentwood.
Ultimately, the council voted 4-0, with Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriguez absent, to move ahead with the agreement.
Other items approved at the meeting included an extension of the scope of the contract between the city and Terracare Associates to include restroom and trash receptacle maintenance at new locations such as Creekside Park as well as a study to reassess classification and compensation for city employees.
