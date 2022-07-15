It’s been six years since California passed Proposition 64, which legalized recreational cannabis use. However illegal cultivation remains an issue in some cities, such as Brentwood.
To combat illegal grows, The Brentwood City Council approved a new ordinance at its meeting on July 12, clarifying that administrative fines can be placed, daily, on each cannabis plant cultivated over the number of plants allowed by state law, according to a press release by the city.
Citations are $100 per plant for the first violation, $200 a plant for the second, and $500 a plant for the third and any subsequent violations.
Illegal grows remain an issue largely in part due to the prohibitive costs that can accompany legitimizing a cultivation enterprise, according to reports. The high costs affiliated with licensing a legal cannabis business can include permit acquisition and state and local licensing fees, required testing for residual solvents, chemicals, and pesticides in certified labs, and substantial taxation. Cultivators pay a variable tax based on the weight and type of cannabis when selling to distributors. Retailers pay a 15% excise tax on purchases from distributors. According to a report by the Cato Institute, legal sales account for only 20 to 25 per cent of total sales in the state, while unlicensed businesses and dispensaries have become commonplace, resulting in nearly $8 billion in annual underground sales.
A January letter from cannabis industry professionals encouraged State Senator Toni G. Atkins, State Representative Anthony Rendon, and Governor Gavin Newsom to address some of the tax and regulation concerns in the 2022-23 budget. It stated, “Prop 64 was not passed simply to raise tax revenue but to end the illicit market, protect public health and safety, and create an accountable legal industry. Yet today, four years after the start of legal sales, our industry is collapsing and our global leadership and legacy are at the brink of disappearing forever.”
On June 30, Governor Newsom signed legislation implementing the 2022-23 state budget, part of which included the indefinite suspension of the cultivation tax and freezing the excise tax at 15% for a minimum of 3 years. The other items on the cannabis tax reform trailer bill are:
- Move cannabis excise-tax collection and remittance to retail in 2023 to establish a single point of collection and remittance and greatly simplify the tax requirements for the entire cannabis supply chain
- Allow eligible equity retailers to keep a percentage of the excise tax they collect
- Create new tax credits for equity licensees and some cannabis businesses with stronger labor standards
- Strengthen labor peace requirements
- Protect programs funded by cannabis taxes by allocating a $150 million General Fund to backfill potential lost revenue
- Make illegal cannabis businesses liable for all unpaid taxes and allow bad actors to be held personally liable for tax evasion
Another factor that contributes to the growth of the illicit market is the power local municipalities have to shut out legal cannabusiness operations in their jurisdiction, according to a 2021 article in POLITICO. This includes cultivation, brick-and-mortar dispensaries, and delivery services. Brentwood is one of many California cities that prohibits the cannabis industry within icity limits, recreational or medical.
According to a recent Santa Cruz Sentinel article, Brentwood Police Lt. Walter O’Grodnick said the city had seen upwards of 15 grow houses in the past 18 months, with larger homes, especially with three-car garages, being attractive for such operations. This degree of illegal cannabis cultivation poses significant health and safety risks to residents and is likely part of larger criminal networks, the city’s press release stated.
Meanwhile, in nearby Antioch, illegal cultivation, while not completely absent, has been less of an issue, according to reports. In the same Santa Cruz Sentinel article, Antioch Interim Police Chief Steve Ford said his city hasn’t seen any illegal grow houses in the last year. An illegal warehouse grow operation was discovered months ago, which resulted in code enforcement officers imposing sanctions and the destruction of the plants. Antioch has several licensed dispensaries within its city limits.
“As crazy as it sounds, I’d like to think that (the availability of dispensaries) has helped mitigate the need for people to want to try and erect a weed house or weed grow because they don’t have to do that,” Ford said.
He did, however, note that black market sales still continue.
State cannabis regulations allow residents to grow up to 6 plants for personal use. Since 2017, Brentwood has regulated cannabis activity in the city and incorporated the requirements of state law into its municipal code, allowing the city to levy administrative citation fines for cannabis violations of cultivation of over six plants. The Brentwood Municipal Code was unclear on whether administrative citations may be issued on a per property or per plant basis, prompting the city council to approve their new ordinance which clarifies that an administrative fine can be placed on each cannabis plant cultivated over the number of plants allowed by state law, according to the press release.
“I hope that people understand this is not about restricting people’s rights to something that they have a right to have; this is about protecting home values,” said Brentwood resident Rod Flohr during the recent Brentwood City Council meeting. “There’s fire danger alone from these grow houses and there’s the destruction of property. As we’re hearing a lot of times, it’s a rental and you know the value of that property. When a person owns a rental, it’s an investment and the value of that investment goes to zero.”
“I’m also wanting to point out that for anybody that’s worried about whether this might be impinging on anybody’s rights, the people who are legitimately doing business in cannabis are getting eaten alive,” Flohr added. “Because their taxes and their costs, and having to maintain a storefront – the [illegal] street vendors are just killing them. And that has to stop.”
The updated Brentwood ordinance states the following:
”Each and every marijuana plant cultivated in excess of the number of plants allowed under this section shall be a separate offense, and each such plant subject to a separate administrative citation fine under Chapter 1.24 of the Municipal Code. Each and every day a violation is maintained, caused, aided, abetted, concealed, suffered, or permitted is a separate offense.”
Mayor Joel Bryant stated, “Public safety is the top priority for the City and Brentwood and we will not tolerate illegal criminal activity. This new ordinance will allow staff to enforce fines and deter criminal networks from setting up illegal marijuana grows in our community.”
If residents believe an illegal cannabis grow is located in their neighborhood, they can report it through the city’s community enrichment app, Brentwood Connect Service Request, or by calling Community Enrichment at (925) 516-5405, or the Police Department non-emergency number at (925) 809-7911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.