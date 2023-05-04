Brentwood fire protection now more advanced

Photo courtesy of Con Fire

The John Muir Parkway fire station is now fully staffed with a paramedic

BRENTWOOD – Local fire protection got some reinforcements recently as the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) recently announced operational staffing of a completely new crew at Fire Station 92 in Brentwood at 201 John Muir Parkway.

County officials also announced the availability of advanced life support emergency medical service on all operational crews districtwide. With this change, all operational Con Fire crews across the district are advanced life support, meaning at least one of the assigned firefighters is a paramedic.

As of April 11, the four-firefighter crew of the new Engine 90 was fully operational, morethan doubling firefighting resources dispatched from Fire Station 92. This engine crew is specially equipped and staffed to perform fire scene searches and rescues, vehicular extrications, and other rescues. The additional crew will also support quicker assembly of firefighting forces in Clayton’s Battalion 9 and neighboring Battalion 8 in Concord.

