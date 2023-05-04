Brentwood fire protection now more advanced

BRENTWOOD – Local fire protection got some reinforcements recently as the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) recently announced operational staffing of a completely new crew at Fire Station 92 in Brentwood at 201 John Muir Parkway.
County officials also announced the availability of advanced life support emergency medical service on all operational crews districtwide. With this change, all operational Con Fire crews across the district are advanced life support, meaning at least one of the assigned firefighters is a paramedic.
As of April 11, the four-firefighter crew of the new Engine 90 was fully operational, morethan doubling firefighting resources dispatched from Fire Station 92. This engine crew is specially equipped and staffed to perform fire scene searches and rescues, vehicular extrications, and other rescues. The additional crew will also support quicker assembly of firefighting forces in Clayton’s Battalion 9 and neighboring Battalion 8 in Concord.
“I am proud of the work that has been done by so many, including firefighters, elected officials, and staff at all levels, to position us to deliver these life- and property-saving resources to residents of east county and our entire district,” said Lewis Broschard, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District fire chief. “The additional four-person crew on Engine 90 adds immensely to our response capability in east county and benefits central residents, as well, while districtwide advanced life support capability assures all district residents of receiving paramedic care in a timely manner anywhere Con Fire serves.”
Tim Ogden, Brentwood city manager, said, “We’re so excited to hear this announcement, and by all measures, it appears the consolidation with Con Fire is working very well.”
Con Fire engines are equipped with the medications needed to provide patients with a higher level of medical care, including those in cardiac arrest and respiratory distress, and who need advanced trauma care, continuous IV drips, on a chronic ventilator, and those who require cardiac monitoring, according to Steve Hill, Con Fire’s public information officer.
“This is another milestone to celebrate as we work towards making east Contra Costa County safer after the annexation of East Contra Costa Fire Protection District to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District,” said county Supervisor Diane Burgis. “With the addition of four new firefighters in Brentwood, raising the total to 21 where there used to be nine, and the transition from EMTs to paramedics, we are providing more resources to East County cities and unincorporated areas, enhancing the quality of service, ensuring response times are faster, and we are all safer. I also look forward to the two new stations to be built in the next few years.”
Engine 90 is specially configured and staffed as a virtual ladder truck company on a fire engine platform, according to a press release. The new engine is equipped with all the specialized equipment, including rescue and extrication tools, typically found on a fire truck, with the exception of a 100-foot aerial ladder and master stream water nozzle system. It is also staffed with four firefighters, as opposed to the three normally found on a fire engine. These four crewmembers are able to work as two separate teams, essentially doubling the tasks that can be accomplished at an incident scene by this single apparatus and crew.
Engine 90’s innovative ladder truck-like configuration comes as a result of a districtwide shortage of ladder trucks due to the recent highway accident that took one such apparatus permanently out of service and nationwide supply chain issues creating extended delays in new equipment delivery times.
Hill noted that Con Fire expects to be able to replace Engine 90 with a new ladder truck in 2024. Until that time, ngine 90 will deliver most of the many capabilities of a ladder truck, minus its aerial ladder.
