Brentwood flocks downtown for Fourth of July
Photo by Christian Raitt

Brentwood residents crowded the downtown area – lining up two and three people deep along the sidewalk in places – on the Fourth of July to celebrate with the city’s annual parade. This year’s parade had the largest turnout ever, according to City Manager Tim Ogden. The celebration started with the kid’s parade at 9:30 a.m. followed by the main event. This year’s parade had 40 entries. After the parade, downtown Brentwood remained blocked off to traffic in anticipation of the Brentwood Lions Club’s Carnique that afternoon to celebrate the city’s 75th anniversary.

