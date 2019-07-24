The Brentwood Library will hold its Friends of the Library book sale on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in its community room.
The sale features a new inventory of books that includes fiction, nonfiction, history, cookbooks, children’s books, comic books, geology resources, teachers’ resources and more. CDs and DVDs will be available at reduced prices, vinyl records will be individually priced, and from 2 to 3 p.m., attendees can fill a bag with books for $7.
Credit cards are accepted on purchases of $10 or more. Gift certificates are also available. All proceeds from the book sale support library programs for children and adults.
The Brentwood Library is located at 104 Oak St. in downtown Brentwood. For more information, call 925-516-5290 or visit ccclib.org/locations/brentwood.html.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.