The Brentwood City Council voted unanimously at their Nov. 15 meeting to begin the design phase of the long-awaited Sand Creek Sports Complex.
“This is very, very exciting,” Mayor Joel Bryant said following the vote. “I’m very much looking forward to this.”
Construction of the sports complex was considered a “top priority” as part of the city’s Strategic Initiative, according to Director of Parks and Recreation Bruce Mulder, who presented the agenda item. To this end, the city began seeking applications from firms that could potentially provide their design services to the city. Of the 23 firms that expressed interest, two submitted documents for consideration. Following an interview process, the council decided unanimously that Verde Design Inc., a California-based firm, was the frontrunner and that the council would vote on whether or not to award them the contract.
“Upon approval of this agreement, services will commence by the end of November,” according to the agenda packet. “Following completion of a public outreach process and workshop with the Park and Recreation Commission, staff will return to City Council with the concept designs and cost estimates.”
Verde Design will provide consultation services in five phases beginning with the preliminary design services and including all construction documents and bidding services for the construction of the sports complex. The estimated cost for the services, according to city staff reports, is $1,945,331.95. This amount includes both the agreed upon base estimate of $1,691,593 and a 15% “contingency amount” of $253,738.95 for potential additional services as the project progresses.
While the council generally agreed that the city should maximize the number of soccer fields at the future complex, a point of contention was the council’s interest in using artificial turf. The initial Strategic Plan did not specify what sort of turf would be used, City Manager Tim Ogden said during the meeting, but could be amended to clarify that design element.
“You folks don’t even want to get the party started unless it’s specifically artificial turf,” resident Danny Dohrmann said during public comments. Dohrmann expressed concerns that artificial turf would not be usable year-round due to getting hot in the summertime, a concern echoed by resident Brayden Haena, who had formerly played football on artificial turf, he said.
Other residents spoke both in favor of natural grass and in favor of artificial turf. Councilmember Karen Rarey pointed out that previous outreaches regarding a possible sports complex showed a community interest in synthetic material over natural grass, particularly from the local soccer teams.
“The more we optimize [the sports complex], I think the better it is for our city overall,” Councilmember Jovita Mendoza said. Mendoza framed the sports complex as a potential economic boon to the city by drawing in soccer teams that would increase patronage of local stores, restaurants and hotels.
Following the vote to retain Verde Design’s services, the firm is expected to begin the design process by the end of the month, according to the agenda packet.
The other major business item discussed at the meeting was the censure of Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriguez following an allegation from Rarey that he had given classified information to a third party. Following a lengthy discussion among the council and several public comments both in favor and against disciplinary action, the council voted 3-2 in favor of censure, with Bryant and Rodriguez dissenting. Rodriguez’s term on council expires at the end of 2022.
