The Brentwood City Council voted unanimously at their Nov. 15 meeting to begin the design phase of the long-awaited Sand Creek Sports Complex.

“This is very, very exciting,” Mayor Joel Bryant said following the vote. “I’m very much looking forward to this.”

Construction of the sports complex was considered a “top priority” as part of the city’s Strategic Initiative, according to Director of Parks and Recreation Bruce Mulder, who presented the agenda item. To this end, the city began seeking applications from firms that could potentially provide their design services to the city. Of the 23 firms that expressed interest, two submitted documents for consideration. Following an interview process, the council decided unanimously that Verde Design Inc., a California-based firm, was the frontrunner and that the council would vote on whether or not to award them the contract.

