Tatiana Torres of Brentwood, an 18-year-old Heritage High School alum, has been named the Chamber of Commerce’s Youth of the Year for her mental health awareness and service work.
Torres found her voice in the mental health conversation in 2021 when she launched Calm4You, a website intended to make mental health information palatable to kids and young adults. The site began as a Girl Scout “Gold Award” project, but Torres decided to expand her work to social media hubs like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram in later years. Her passion grew as she discovered an opportunity to help others by sharing her rocky journey to wellness.
At 13, Torres sustained a severe brain injury, leaving her with a lasting condition called New Daily Persistent Headache (NDPH). Symptoms like constant headache, sensitivity to light and sound, memory loss, and trouble focusing changed her life forever. A once-active child, Torres was abruptly confined to dark rooms to manage her pain. Social isolation and depression quickly became a daily struggle.
Endless doctors and medication trials ensued as Torres transitioned to high school, where she completed most of her work from home. Throughout her four years at Heritage, she was able to attend high school in person for an aggregate of only a year and a half.
“I had to quit jazz band and band, sports, basically everything that made me, me… I lost a lot of my teenage years. I was really in denial; I did not want to go to therapy at all… I was very lucky that I got a great therapist, and then I was like ‘oh!’, there are people that are also sad like me,” said Torres. “I think talking to kids is good because at one time or another we have to articulate our feelings and being taught that at a younger age is important.”
Torres’ work in mental health couldn’t have come at a better time. Pre-COVID-19 pandemic, high school students were already reporting a 40% increase in depression and hopelessness between 2009-2019, and youth suicide rates during the same period increased by 61%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC data from last year data suggests the pandemic has been taxing on teenage mental health. Over one third (37%) of high school students reported poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, 44% said they persistently felt sad or hopeless, and several states saw an increase in adolescent suicide within the first year of the pandemic.
A look at the Calm4You website and social media extensions evokes a sense of ease and childlike whimsy. Torres colors her resources with original artwork and writing. Torres says it was her objective after looking at other websites.
“…All of the mental health websites were depressing, I guess,” Torres said. “I like that kind of aesthetic, so I tried to put it on the website. I wanted it to be more inviting instead of having just statistics and stuff like that.”
Torres’ work in awareness is not limited to the internet. She co-founded a National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) club at Heritage High School, working as their webmaster and secretary. Through NAMI, she created mental health awareness posters dubbed “monthly beats.” They feature positive messages and QR code links to music playlists, offering a pick-me-up for students. CDC research supports that feeling connected at school helps student well-being in the immediate wake of the pandemic. To that end, NAMI’s posters and events garnered positive student feedback.
After receiving her diploma from Heritage, Torres remains active in the local school system. She continues to create posters for Heritage, Freedom High, Edna Hill, and Delta Vista. She has told her story of triumph as a guest speaker for Marsh Creek Elementary and will soon speak for Harvest Grove Virtual Academy. Torres says that receiving the Youth of the Year award has given significant meaning to her life’s adversity.
“I’m very happy. I think this award makes me feel that my story wasn’t for nothing, and all those times I felt sad, they meant something, and could be something,” said Torres. “…You’re not alone, I know that the majority of the time it feels like you’re alone but know that you’re not and that we’re rooting for you and that you can do this!”
Torres is pursuing a degree in political science at Los Medanos College with hopes of transferring to a university. She plans to learn more about laws regarding mental illness and seek positive reform to support those in dire need. To learn more about mental illness or Torres’ work, visit https://sites.google.com/view/calm4you/home or follow her on Instagram at @calm4you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.