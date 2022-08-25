Tatiana Torres of Brentwood, an 18-year-old Heritage High School alum, has been named the Chamber of Commerce’s Youth of the Year for her mental health awareness and service work.

Torres found her voice in the mental health conversation in 2021 when she launched Calm4You, a website intended to make mental health information palatable to kids and young adults. The site began as a Girl Scout “Gold Award” project, but Torres decided to expand her work to social media hubs like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram in later years. Her passion grew as she discovered an opportunity to help others by sharing her rocky journey to wellness.

At 13, Torres sustained a severe brain injury, leaving her with a lasting condition called New Daily Persistent Headache (NDPH). Symptoms like constant headache, sensitivity to light and sound, memory loss, and trouble focusing changed her life forever. A once-active child, Torres was abruptly confined to dark rooms to manage her pain. Social isolation and depression quickly became a daily struggle.

