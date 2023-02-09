Brentwood officials trying to solve ongoing parking garage problem

The Brentwood Community Center parking garage located on City Park Way downtown continues to be a problem for city staff, requiring intervention from both Public Works and the police department.
“Between police and Public Works, we’ve been taking a lot of steps to try and resolve various issues in the parking garage,” Public Works director Miki Tsubota said during the Jan. 24 City Council meeting. “There’s a lot of challenges with the parking garage related to garbage, graffiti, cars spinning donuts and people throwing stuff off the parking garage.”
- Officers on patrol downtown stop in regularly;
- School resource officer posted at Liberty and community service officers also drop by the garage in person;
- City Council suggesting the idea of a youth center as a potential way to provide the students with an alternative outlet.
According to Sgt. Christopher Peart, most of the issues in the garage stem from students at Liberty High School next door loitering, holding sideshows as well as emptying the facility’s fire extinguishers and throwing the empty canisters from the top floor to the street below.
“It’s always a few kids who ruin it for the ones who are behaving,” he said.
Peart said the security cameras in the garage have a live feed directly to the police dispatch center, allowing officers to see problems and respond to them in real time.
The “needed and necessary” enforcement action has resulted in a decrease in the number of calls the department gets, according to Peart.
From a Public Works standpoint, according to Tsubota, one of the biggest concerns is cleanliness. As a result, the streets crews are in the garage every day cleaning up trash.
“However bad the parking garage looks, trust me it’s actually a whole lot worse,” he said. “It’s a whole lot worse than what the public sees.”
In addition to the daily sweeps for trash, dust and debris are blown out of the garage monthly and there is a top-to-bottom deep cleaning every few months, Tsubota told the council. A contractor is also retained by the Public Works Department who power washes away “biohazards” as needed.
Controlling activity in the parking garage is a part of the city’s strategic plan – the list of city projects that are deemed high priority, city officials said.
