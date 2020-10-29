Local residents will soon have another supermarket option.
Grocery Outlet is expected to open shop in a soon-to-be constructed 18,304-square-foot building east of Brentwood Boulevard and south of East Sand Creek Road.
The Brentwood Planning Commission recently approved the design of the project, and because the project is consistent with area zoning regulations and the city’s general plan, the way is now clear.
“We think we have a good project here, and I think it will bring value to Brentwood,” said Jenna Markley, a representative of BRR Architecture, the project’s architect.
Grocery Outlet representatives did not respond to requests for comment on when the store plans to open or how many employees will be hired.
Applicant Steve Thomas, chief executive of Thomas Properties Inc., said he hoped to get the building up by December, though the COVID-19 pandemic set back that timeline.
“We are very, very pleased to have Grocery Outlet,” he said. “They are a great company … They are a great addition to the community.”
The store will occupy one of four designated commercial-use parcels, just south of Sand Creek Road and east of Brentwood Boulevard.
City officials said the addition fits nicely into intentions to create a strong retail edge along the Brentwood Boulevard frontage.
“The proposed project will add another commercial business to the overall commercial acreage in the area and is therefore consistent with the current land-use designation and relevant goals and policies of the general plan, including the goal of attracting economic growth and encouraging employment opportunities,” said Senior Planner Debbie Hill.
The store will feature two main entrance and exit driveways along the Brentwood Boulevard frontage. One driveway will provide access for both northbound and southbound Brentwood Boulevard traffic, while a second driveway will allow only right-in, right-out turning movements.
Secondary access will be provided through shared access with the three remaining vacant commercial parcels to the north, city officials said.
One public speaker expressed concern that future grocery delivery truck noise could bother future nearby residents.
“We have a systemic problem here in Brentwood of approving projects without looking at the big picture,” said resident Sinziana Todor. “The Grocery Outlet project is another case of building something even before the residents move in.”
City officials noted that project provisions dictate deliveries will only be made between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. — in compliance with the city’s sound ordinance — and will arrive from Brentwood Boulevard or a future access point via the vacant commercial parcel to the north, not the shared residential street for the Terrene subdivision.
“I thank (the Grocery Outlet applicant) for bringing commercial development into the city, and they are doing it very well,” said Planning Commissioner Anita Roberts.
Resident Benjamin Kellogg added that he too welcomes the store that serves as resident-requested commercial development.
“Putting a grocery store on this side of town I think is a good idea,” he said. “I live on the east side of town and our only option is WinCo without having to cross town, and as everyone knows, traffic can be interesting going across Brentwood in the middle of the day or at 5 o’clock.”
For more information on the project, visit packet page 773 at bit.ly/35JKiAW.
