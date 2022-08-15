After 35 years in law enforcement, 27 of them in Brentwood, Chief Thomas Hansen has announced his plans to retire Sept. 30. Hansen has been Brentwood Police Department’s Police Chief since 2017.
Being sworn in as an officer in 1995, Chief Hansen was an officer, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and chief. In 2021, Hansen also was acting assistant city manager.
An internal recruitment will start soon, officials said, and City Manager Tim Ogden anticipates the new chief to be in place by Sept. 28.
During his tenure as chief, he worked with city staff and the Brentwood City Council to add a total of 12 additional positions with five being patrol officer positions and one being a Community Engagement Officer. City Council and Hansen also worked together to establish the approval of implementing a fifth police beat, which will increase the proactive community policing efforts.
In 2018, Hansen worked with department staff and was able to establish and implement a Naloxone program that enabled him to equip each officer with an opiate overdose reversal medication, administered to those suffering from an opiate overdose.
"These past few years have been extremely difficult for our profession, but we have worked together with our community to successfully weather the emerging challenges," he said. "I want to thank the community of Brentwood for putting their trust in me to serve as your police chief; I hope I exceeded your expectations. I have lived the majority of my adult life as a police officer, and as I return to civilian life, Brentwood will never be far from my heart!”
Ogden said he considers Hansen a friend more than a colleague. “Tom has redefined the industry standard for police chief’s with his passion and love for law enforcement, his tireless dedication to serving everyone in the community, and unparalleled expertise in leading one of the finest police departments," Ogden said. "He will be missed, but we’re excited for him to enjoy this next phase of his life with his family.”
