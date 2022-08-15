Tom Hansen

Press file photo 

Brentwood Police Chief Tom Hansen has announced that he will retire next month. 

After 35 years in law enforcement, 27 of them in Brentwood, Chief Thomas Hansen has announced his plans to retire Sept. 30. Hansen has been Brentwood Police Department’s Police Chief since 2017.

Being sworn in as an officer in 1995, Chief Hansen was an officer, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and chief. In 2021, Hansen also was acting assistant city manager.

An internal recruitment will start soon, officials said, and City Manager Tim Ogden anticipates the new chief to be in place by Sept. 28.

