Brentwood police are investigating an armed robbery on Monday at the 6900 block of Lone Tree Way.
According to the victim of the robbery, the three suspects entered the business, one with an AR-15 assault rifle, and stole items. All three suspects left in a 2006-2010 model silver Dodge Charger. The Charger’s license plate is believed to be stolen and has since been removed from the vehicle, police said.
The victim was unharmed during the robbery and there were no additional victims, police said.
