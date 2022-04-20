Brentwood Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a robbery at Sip and Scoop California and a series of attempted break-ins at other downtown Brentwood businesses.
The incidents took place at about 3:30 a.m., Friday, April 15.
Security footage shows a male suspect who entered the store after hours, rifled through some items, and stole tools and a couple of tablet devices from the business, according to an email from the Downtown Brentwood Coalition (DBC).
The suspect proceeded to make his way down Oak Street and onto First Street, while checking the doors of other businesses in the area, as confirmed by additional area business owners.
“This is a rare occurrence,” said DBC Executive Director Amy Tilley. “There are many security cameras downtown, and business owners are always looking out for one another.”
Another break-in and vandalism occurred at Jamba Juice on Balfour Road and Brentwood Boulevard. According to an employee, nothing was stolen, despite a forcible attempt being made on the cash registers and store safe.
Anyone with information regarding the theft and vandalism, or if you recognize the person in the security photos, you are asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department at 925-634-6911.
