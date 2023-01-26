Brentwood proclaims Black History Month

The Brentwood City Council tackled a number of topics before diving into the minutiae of their operating budget and strategic plan during a session on Jan. 24 that lasted nearly four hours. The result was a laundry list of upcoming developments and events that residents can expect to see.
Near the start of the meeting, Mayor Joel Bryant and Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer issued a proclamation that Brentwood would recognize February as Black History Month, bringing Brentwood resident Phillip Arnold Jr. and his granddaughter to the lectern to receive the proclamation.
“Every time we’ve spoken, I’ve learned something new about you, about your history, about your contributions to Brentwood and beyond,” Meyer said while presenting the proclamation. “The things that Mr. Arnold has done to promote social justice and racial equity are beyond what anyone here could really understand.”
Arnold quipped that he was perhaps the only Brentwood resident older than the city itself, without divulging his age, before thanking the council for recognition of his efforts.
Then the City Council pivoted into the single public hearing item on the agenda: a two-year extension of the tentative subdivision map for the Cowell Ranch development project that was first approved in 2018. The project, located south of Vineyards Parkway and east of Miwok Avenue, is the second phase of the Trilogy’s Barcelona active-adult, single-family, duplex residential neighborhood that already calls for 72 units on the opposite side of Marsh Creek Road. The extension was approved by a 4-1 vote with Jovita Mendoza dissenting.
Discussion of the mid-year budget and General Plan dominated the back half of the meeting, yielding the most promise in terms of developments residents could expect to see in the future. Topics touched on included potential restaurants coming to the area, such as Chick-Fil-A and Jollibee, and other resident-focused projects like the addition of pickleball courts to Creekside Park on Claremont Drive. Parks Manager Aaron Wanden said the courts could be expected to open as soon as April or May.
“I think I just heard screaming and dancing and yelling,” Bryant joked, adding that the status of the courts is one of the most frequent inquiries the council receives.
Jan. 31 will see more parks and recreation developments kick off as the first community outreach meeting will be held that day for the future Sand Creek Sports Complex. The meeting would give residents a chance to voice their opinions on various design elements, such as grass versus artificial turf.
Other future items for the council to discuss in greater detail include the purchase of six unmanned aircrafts for the police department and for staff to look into whether or not a vacant building in the Streets of Brentwood shopping complex, formerly an REI retail location, could potentially be used as a youth development center.
