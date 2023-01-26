Brentwood proclaims Black History Month

Photo courtesy of city of Brentwood

Mayor Joel Bryant (left) and Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer (right) honored Brentwood resident Phillip Arnold Jr. as part of their Black History Month proclamation.

The Brentwood City Council tackled a number of topics before diving into the minutiae of their operating budget and strategic plan during a session on Jan. 24 that lasted nearly four hours. The result was a laundry list of upcoming developments and events that residents can expect to see.

Near the start of the meeting, Mayor Joel Bryant and Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer issued a proclamation that Brentwood would recognize February as Black History Month, bringing Brentwood resident Phillip Arnold Jr. and his granddaughter to the lectern to receive the proclamation.

“Every time we’ve spoken, I’ve learned something new about you, about your history, about your contributions to Brentwood and beyond,” Meyer said while presenting the proclamation. “The things that Mr. Arnold has done to promote social justice and racial equity are beyond what anyone here could really understand.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription