An early morning altercation at the Best Western Inn on Brentwood Boulevard resulted in one victim being air-lifted to an area hospital with multiple stab wounds. The suspect is in custody and the incident remains under investigation. The following is a press release from the Brentwood Police Department.
On Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at around 3:20 a.m., a 21 year old, male, Petaluma resident was stabbed multiple times by a known suspect (Robert Panga, 20 year old, Brentwood resident), during an altercation at the Best Western Inn located at 8820 Brentwood Blvd. The 21-year-old victim was the only person seriously injured during the altercation. The victim was air lifted to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
Robert Panga was located at the scene and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility charged with attempted murder.
This was not a random act of violence; both Panga and the victim knew each other.
No additional information is being released at this time.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Nunemaker at 925-809-7911.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.