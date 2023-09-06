Local residents can help eradicate polio one pint at a time at Brentwood Rotary’s second annual beerfest on Saturday, Sept. 23.
The Brentwood Craft Brew Festival runs from 1-5 p.m. at City Park in downtown Brentwood. It’s expected to be “even bigger” than last year’s inaugural event, according to organizer Ron Wolf. There will be more than 60 beverages from about 40 breweries and cideries to try compared to just over 30 participating breweries in 2022, Wolf said.
Attendance to the 21-and-over event is also expected to be higher this year, with ticket sales anticipated to be about 1,250 compared to last year’s 750. The 2022 event raised more than $2,500 for Rotary’s Polio Plus program, “which supports global efforts to eradicate polio” as well as supporting local scholarship funds, according to a flier for the festival.
