City leaders recently approved an updated outline for the city’s five-year capital planning and infrastructure projects and needs.
The 102-project forecast, reviewed yearly, includes 47 city plans, 20 future improvement objectives and 35 development improvement targets, totaling $203.6 million in city projects.
“The preparation of the (Capital Improvement Program) plan has been a collaborative effort between staff from all the various departments that began many months ago, resulting in the document,” said Brentwood Accounting Manager Sonia Agostini.
Key expenditures are slated to include about $81.4 million to be spent on wastewater improvements; close to $59.7 million on roadway enhancements; around $32.7 million on water improvements; $26.6 million on community facility upgrades; and about $3 million on park and trail enrichments.
City officials envision using a wide variety of funding sources to pay for the city projects, including $74.4 million from federal and state funds; about $32.1 million from water, sewer and garbage service money; $22.8 million from development impact fees; and $135,000 from general fund money.
Projects designated as part of the city council’s two-year strategic plan are included in the document as priorities, and all other endeavors are intended to support the municipality’s mission statement of bringing Brentwood’s vision to reality, according to the document.
Each year, the plan is publicly introduced to the city council during a workshop and later formally approved at a city council meeting.
A handful of priority projects in the latest plan include expanding the city’s wastewater treatment plant; updates to development strategies for both Brentwood Boulevard and downtown; and construction of an outdoor amphitheater near the intersection of Vineyard Parkway and Marsh Creek Road.
“The city council’s strategic planning process focuses on our ability to continue providing great quality of life to our residents, businesses and visitors,” said Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden. “The city’s Capital Improvement Program plans and provides for amenities and infrastructure, core to this quality of life.”
City finance leaders acknowledged that the uncertain effects of the COVID-19 pandemic threw an extra challenge into this year’s plan, but they also noted that it’s been reviewed to ensure it holds up.
“The CIP was thoroughly reviewed to ensure its reasonableness, as well as to ensure that the proposed projects in the document have secured sources of funding,” Agostini said. “There are no general fund dollars allocated in CIP budget for the next fiscal year.”
Some of other notable planned projects outside the two-year priority window include infrastructure improvements for the over 430-acre area — surrounded by Lone Tree Way to the north, Heidorn Ranch Road to the west, Sand Creek Road to the south and Shady Willow Lane to the east — considered Brentwood’s future job-generating hub; installation of a citywide non-potable water distribution system; and replacement of the Blue Goose playground equipment.
The nonpotable water distribution system, with primary locations including Fairview Avenue from Grant Street to Balfour Road, and Sand Creek Road from Fairview Avenue to Brentwood Boulevard, will allow the city to use nondrinking water to irrigate parks and public landscaping.
The project is expected to reduce landscape irrigation costs and drinking water usage and lessen the amount of recycled water discharged into Marsh Creek.
To view the complete five-year plan, visit https://bit.ly/3dt95LC.
