Brentwood Shines with the help of Working Wonders

The Downtown Brentwood Coalition and Working Wonders have teamed up on a new project called Downtown Shines in which Working Wonders clients help with marketing, promotion and cleanup projects every Monday.
“It’s really nice to have some employees who are willing to come help us,” said Amy Tilley, DBC’s executive director.
Working Wonders, a nonprofit founded in 2016, assists adults with disabilities so they can have choices about where they live, work, and play. It provides sustainable opportunities to improve their lives, including work-related programs and opportunities for personal growth, independence and social interaction, according to their website.
“We’re really active in the community,” said Matt Schwab, president of Working Wonders. “We have a work program that is expanding all around town. We do different things.”
On Fridays, Working Wonders’ clients work atBrentwood Craft Beer and Cider to perform set-up and preparation. They perform similar duties at Brentwood Fine Meats. On Thursdays, they work with Dino’s Sandwich Shop to deliver sandwiches to local schools.
The Brentwood Shines project fits into the expansion of their work program, according to Schwab. All Working Wonders clients are paid for the work that they do with the businesses throughout Brentwood.
“The idea is to integrate into the community,” Schwab said. “It’s great about opening doors in the community. That’s our mojo. That’s how we roll. We want to get people aware of us, and we want our clients to become aware of the community.”
Manuel Rodriguez, a Working Wonders client, says he’s excited to get to know more people by working on the Brentwood Shines project. He also said he is enthusiastic about the work and being able to help others.
“The work experience is really good,” Rodriguez said. “It helps me improve my skills doing jobs, and I really have fun with it. It’s a really fun experience.”
