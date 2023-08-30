Brentwood Shines with the help of Working Wonders

Working Wonders clients, with the assistance of Downtown Brentwood Coalition’s Executive Director Amy Tilley, pass out marketing materials for the upcoming Oktoberfest celebration. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)

The Downtown Brentwood Coalition and Working Wonders have teamed up on a new project called Downtown Shines in which Working Wonders clients help with marketing, promotion and cleanup projects every Monday.

“It’s really nice to have some employees who are willing to come help us,” said Amy Tilley, DBC’s executive director. 

Working Wonders, a nonprofit founded in 2016, assists adults with disabilities so they can have choices about where they live, work, and play. It provides sustainable opportunities to improve their lives, including work-related programs and opportunities for personal growth, independence and social interaction, according to their website.

