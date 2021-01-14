Officials continue to investigate the motive behind the stabbing of a local man Saturday morning, Jan. 9.
Brian A. Bickman, 37, of Brentwood died of multiple stab wounds during an altercation at a home on the 800 block on Dainty Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. The assailant has been identified by Brentwood police as the victim’s juvenile son.
A press release from the Brentwood Police Department said the two were engaged in an argument that escalated into a physical altercation during which the victim was stabbed. The suspect fled the scene on foot, but was detained by police a short distance away.
The weapon believed to have been used in the assault was recovered. The suspect was booked into juvenile hall in Martinez and charged with murder. His name is being withheld due to his age.
Fire Marshal Steve Aubert with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said that the victim suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso and was suffering from excessive blood loss as he was in transit to Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at the hospital’s emergency department.
