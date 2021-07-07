BRENTWOOD The city of Brentwood will be designating the Brentwood Community Center as a cooling center during the extreme heatwave forecasted for this week.
Extreme heat is when temperatures reach at or above 104/105 degrees. The Brentwood Community Center will be open to the public from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, through Sunday, July 1.
Masks and social distancing will be required while inside the community center regardless of vaccination status. The cooling center is located at the Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak Street, Brentwood. Call 925-516-5444 for more information.
