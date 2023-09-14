The City of Brentwood launched the Brentwood Tech MeetUp at the Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak St., starting Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. It will be available Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The city’s Economic Development team seeks to provide an alternative workspace for the hundreds of hybrid and remote technology workers residing in the city.
The Tech MeetUp will offer free Wi-Fi connection and free coffee, refreshments and snacks, according to Ricardo Noguera, Economic Development Manager. To learn more, visit, Brentwoodca.gov/tech-meetup or contact Noguera at RNoguera@brentwoodca.gov or 925-516-5118.
