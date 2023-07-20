A toddler was airlifted to the hospital after falling out of his house window in Brentwood.
ConFire personnel responded to a call on Wednesday, July 12, on the 200 block of Bear Creek Drive at 10:36 a.m. for a 2 ½ year old boy who fell out of the house’s second-story window, pushing the screen out while he was playing near it.
The unnamed toddler’s face was injured from the fall, and the child was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Oakland where he is expected to recover, police said.
