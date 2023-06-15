Brentwood utility rates to increase July 1

MEYER, MENDOZA, OERLEMANS, PIERSON

Your utility rates are going up.

The Brentwood City Council moved ahead with a number of projects, including approving an increase in what residents pay for utilities, as part of their June 13 meeting at Council chambers.

The 4-0 approval – Mayor Joel Bryant was absent – came after roughly two hours of deliberation and public comment. Residents were given the opportunity to send in protest ballots ahead of the public hearing to voice their opposition to the proposed increases. The city received 192 protest ballots, City Manager Tim Ogden said during the meeting, but that was not enough to be considered a “majority protest.” City staff said that number is 11,165.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.