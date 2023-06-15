Brentwood utility rates to increase July 1

Your utility rates are going up.
The Brentwood City Council moved ahead with a number of projects, including approving an increase in what residents pay for utilities, as part of their June 13 meeting at Council chambers.
The 4-0 approval – Mayor Joel Bryant was absent – came after roughly two hours of deliberation and public comment. Residents were given the opportunity to send in protest ballots ahead of the public hearing to voice their opposition to the proposed increases. The city received 192 protest ballots, City Manager Tim Ogden said during the meeting, but that was not enough to be considered a “majority protest.” City staff said that number is 11,165.
The monthly increase for residents would be based on their usage, but the average is expected to be $8.05, according to the presentation, and it would take effect on July 1. The estimated average utility bill would still be lower than those in neighboring cities, such as Antioch, Oakley and Discovery Bay, according to the staff report.
Other topics discussed at the meeting included:
Approval for the city to raise two Pride flags at two different locations “as soon as possible” to be displayed until July 15.
Approved changes to the design for the Sand Creek Sports Complex. The new design would change the proposed concession area to include a concrete pad for food trucks. Other changes to the design included the expansion of one of the three soccer fields to a larger 120-yard size as compared to the initially proposed 100 yards and the inclusion of bleachers.
