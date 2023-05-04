BUSD Logo_EDITORIAL ART

BRENTWOOD – The shovels have started digging. Next up will be Brentwood’s newest elementary school.

Officials of the Brentwood Unified School District gathered at the site off Smith Lane between Lone Tree Way and Big Basin Drive last week to mark the groundbreaking ceremony for the $78 million project that they hope to see open in July 2024.

Superintendent Dana Eaton said this week, “As our community continues to grow, it is important that we add schools for growth. This new school will offer the same great programs and opportunities as our other eight elementary schools. We are so excited to get started on building another wonderful educational community.”

