BUSD changes school lunch policy for next academic year
The Brentwood Union School District has announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch / School Breakfast Program under Provision 2 for the 2023-24 school year. The Schools that participate in Provision 2 are able to provide healthy breakfast and lunch each day at no charge for all students enrolled at a BUSD elementary and middle school.
No application needed to complete. An Education Benefits form will be available to complete for new students and those needing to show income eligibility for BUSD bus transportation and other educational programs.
