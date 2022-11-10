Byron Delta Lions prepare to honor veterans this Christmas by continuing Wreaths Across America in East County

Press file photo

The Byron Delta Lions Club will once again honor veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of the country’s fallen heroes. The event is in association with Wreaths Across America.

Veterans’ graves at Union Cemetery in Brentwood will once again have wreaths laid across them on Dec. 17.

The Byron Delta Lions Club is collaborating with the Daughters of the American Revolution to continue the tradition of Wreaths Across America Program on the graves at Arlington National Cemetery that spread across the country when a photo of the snow-dusted wreaths went viral in 2005. Now, East County residents can sponsor a wreath to be laid on a veterans’ headstone for $15.

“I think it’s important to recognize all of these wonderful veterans who sacrificed for all of us, for our country,” said Ann Jordan-Talley of the Lions Club. “It’s a way to honor those who have sacrificed.”

