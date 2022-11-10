Byron Delta Lions prepare to honor veterans this Christmas by continuing Wreaths Across America in East County

Veterans’ graves at Union Cemetery in Brentwood will once again have wreaths laid across them on Dec. 17.
The Byron Delta Lions Club is collaborating with the Daughters of the American Revolution to continue the tradition of Wreaths Across America Program on the graves at Arlington National Cemetery that spread across the country when a photo of the snow-dusted wreaths went viral in 2005. Now, East County residents can sponsor a wreath to be laid on a veterans’ headstone for $15.
“I think it’s important to recognize all of these wonderful veterans who sacrificed for all of us, for our country,” said Ann Jordan-Talley of the Lions Club. “It’s a way to honor those who have sacrificed.”
Veterans honored by the program need not have died in service to their country and can have belonged to any branch of the military.
Jordan-Talley said the Lions Club welcomes help the day of the event
“We encourage the community to come out on Saturday, Dec. 17, and everyone will have the opportunity to take a wreath, and put it on a veteran’s headstone,” she said.
There are 660 veterans’ headstones in Union Cemetery, and Jordan-Talley hopes to find sponsors for each one. The club also partners with local Scout troops, who will work in the days leading up to Dec. 17 to place a flag at each headstone, marking where the wreaths should be placed. The group has done this since 2019 and appreciates the community support that makes it possible each year.
The Lions Club members will be at Union Cemetery, 11545 Brentwood Blvd., Brentwood, on that day at 9 a.m. to lay wreaths. All are welcome to attend and help. For more information, or to sponsor a wreath, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/CA0639.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.