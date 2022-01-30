A vehicle drove into Ace Hardware at 8900 Brentwood Boulevard Sunday morning around 11:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported to either the vehicle's driver or anyone in the store at the time of the collision, according to East Contra Costa Fire Protection personnel on the scene.

There was minimal damage to the vehicle, a red Tesla sedan.

Ace Hardware sustained damage to the glass windows and products immediately inside the crash site.

The store plans to remain open for the rest of their business day.

According to a Brentwood Police officer on the scene, the accident was the result of the driver losing control of the vehicle after their dog jumped into their lap. The canine was also unharmed.

