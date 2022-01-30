A driver lost control and drove into the Ace Hardware at 8900 Brentwood Boulevard, Brentwood, Calif., after their dog jumped into their lap, Sunday, January 30, 2022. There were no injuries reported, and Ace Hardware remains open for business. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
