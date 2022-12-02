East Contra Costa Historical Society's Christmas on the Farm Canceled
The East Contra Costa Historical Society's second annual Christmas on the Farm event, scheduled for Dec. 4, will no longer be taking place because possible rain is forecast for that day. 
 
The historical society's windmill will remain lit as a way to wish residents a happy holiday season, according to Mary Black, the society president and director of education. The lighting of the windmill was originally scheduled to take place at the end of the event. 

