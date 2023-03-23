REGIONAL – Changes to the state housing plan have caused cities such as Brentwood, Oakley and Antioch to make changes to their own housing plans to comply with state requirements.
“Since 1969, California has required that all local governments (cities and counties) adequately plan to meet the housing needs of everyone in the community,” according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. “California’s local governments meet this requirement by adopting housing plans as part of their ‘general plan’ (also required by the state). General plans serve as the local government’s ‘blueprint’ for how the city and/or county will grow and develop.”
The state housing plan entered its sixth cycle in 2023, requiring cities to update their housing plans to stay in compliance. Failure to do so has potential consequences, including lawsuits, fines of up to $100,000 a month and loss of authority to issue permits, according to the Association of Bay Area Governments, a government organization that seeks to help local cities with their planning and service needs.
Here are the steps local cities are taking to bring their housing plans current with state mandates.
On Nov. 29, 2022, the City of Oakley received a comment letter from the HCD on the draft housing plan. The City reviewed these comments, revised the document, and prepared the Revised housing plan document, which is available below. The housing plan includes tracked changes from the previous version submitted to the state in August of 2022. In addition to the state’s revised housing plan including tracked changes to help the reader track those revisions, an attachment to the housing plan that outlines the comments from state’s letter with responses from the City describing how and where comments were addressed in the housing plan is also linked below.
During their March 7 meeting, the Oakley Planning Commission heard a report on the city’s state-mandated housing plan. Per the report, the city must adopt a housing plan for the eight-year period, 2023-2031, to accommodate the city’s regional housing need allocation of 1,058 housing units, composed of 279 very-low income units, 161 low-income units, 172 moderate-income units, and 446 above moderate-income units. The city prepared the 2023-2031 housing plan update in compliance with state law and has identified sites that can accommodate housing units meeting the city’s housing need allocation.
Planning Manager Ken Strelo reported that the city is “getting very close” to meeting the state’s housing requirements. The city’s urban planner consultant, Heidi Gen Kuong, outlined the report’s details to the commission emphasizing that state housing officials were looking for more “accommodating the needs of the city’s low-income residents,” particularly in the need for more multi-unit rentals in the downtown core. The commissioners voted unanimously to accept the housing plan update. A further review by the state remains to be submitted.
The Brentwood City Council voted unanimously to update the general plan to bring the city into compliance with state law as part of their March 14 meeting.
One of the major changes brought about by the amendment to the general plan is the need to accommodate 1,522 unit regional housing needs allocation for the 2023-2031 housing plan cycle in the interest of “fair housing,” according to the agenda packet for the meeting.The legislation also requires jurisdictions to identify 25% of their moderate- and above moderate-income housing needs allocation on sites with zoning that permit at least four units, per the agenda packet.
“In addition to responding to requirements of state law, the Housing Element also demonstrates the City of Brentwood‘s strategy to meet the city’s locally determined housing needs, and that these needs are addressed through policies and programs outlined within the Housing Element,” the packet reads. “Public review and input has been a critical component of this 6th cycle Housing Element Update.”
The city’s updated draft housing plan was first submitted to the state in October 2022, according to city staff. A letter was received in response on Jan. 13 with comments on the update and city staff met with the housing department in person in February to discuss the needed changes based on the letter. Following this meeting, the proposed amendment to the general plan was revised to reflect all needed changes.
The city of Antioch is finalizing its amendments to the General Plan to match the 2023-2031 housing plan and has made all public documents associated with it available on the city’s website, including video of the public workshops that were held in 2022 to get community input.
