California Department of Housing and Community Development_EDITORIAL ART

REGIONAL – Changes to the state housing plan have caused cities such as Brentwood, Oakley and Antioch to make changes to their own housing plans to comply with state requirements.

“Since 1969, California has required that all local governments (cities and counties) adequately plan to meet the housing needs of everyone in the community,” according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. “California’s local governments meet this requirement by adopting housing plans as part of their ‘general plan’ (also required by the state). General plans serve as the local government’s ‘blueprint’ for how the city and/or county will grow and develop.”

The state housing plan entered its sixth cycle in 2023, requiring cities to update their housing plans to stay in compliance. Failure to do so has potential consequences, including lawsuits, fines of up to $100,000 a month and loss of authority to issue permits, according to the Association of Bay Area Governments, a government organization that seeks to help local cities with their planning and service needs.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription