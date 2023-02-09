The Brentwood City Council devoted its Feb. 7 special meeting to lessons on how to be more effective at their jobs and why that is important for their constituents.
Melissa Kuehne and Hanna Stelmakhovych, program managers with the Institute for Local Government, led the council through a three-and-a-half hour workshop designed to help the council members reflect on their roles and what each brings to the table on a personal level. Council member Jovita Mendoza was the only member of the group not in attendance. She had said during the Dec. 13 meeting, when the good governance training was announced, that scheduling conflicts would prevent her from attending.
‘It’s important for us to be what the community deserves,” Mayor Joel Bryant said at the start of the Feb. 7 meeting. “There are examples throughout history of concerning behavior in leadership roles of government and I really want us to be the example of what to be.”
Kuehne and Stelmakhovych encouraged the council members to begin the meeting by saying what they love most about Brentwood and their initial reactions to the idea of a good governance workshop. While all council members found things to love about Brentwood, their first impressions of the meeting were more varied.
A recurring theme in the early discussions was the lack of trust among the council members and how they could work to improve that.
‘I did struggle with feeling that this was actually worth the time and effort,” Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer admitted. “I don’t feel like we need to be a team of friends.”
Council member Pa’tanisha Pierson alluded to some of the conflicts the council experiences.
“There’s a lot of issues that I think haven’t been brought to the surface that have gotten in the way with the effectiveness,” she said. Pierson is in her first term as a council member, making this her third meeting in the role. “The meetings I’ve participated in have been highly effective but I think they could be better,” she added.
The council was then guided through discussion topics such as what makes an effective leader and the role of an individual council member versus the role of the council as a whole and the importance of city staff before taking time at the end to reflect on what they learned.
“I think looking into the past can help us maybe not repeat the problems that have started,” council member Tony Oerlemans reflected. “I’ve done a horrible job tonight of recognizing what a great job our staff does.”
Oerlemans also praised the city’s various departments and said he would make it a priority of his to work more closely with them, as well as his fellow council members, for the betterment of the city.
“What will I start doing? Recognizing our accomplishments more often in public settings,” Pierson said during the reflection period at the end. “I will continue to not let the comments that are unproductive, fake news, false buffoonery by people who are poor losers and unprofessional bullies bother me or take me out of my character.” It was not made clear who she was referring to.
Ultimately, the council came together at the end of the meeting in agreement that a better understanding of their individual roles and a better understanding of how the council should function would not only make their jobs easier, but benefit the community and help them better serve residents.
“I think I share, without any doubt, all of our staff here are equally committed to doing your vision, your goals, your priorities as best we can,” City Manager Tim Ogden told the council as the meeting ended. “We hear requests that are sometimes in a circle and we have to fit things in a square and it’s that disconnect that we have to continue to build on to work through.”
“We are better in Brentwood,” Ogden said. “We’re all in it together.”
