The Brentwood City Council devoted its Feb. 7 special meeting to lessons on how to be more effective at their jobs and why that is important for their constituents.

Melissa Kuehne and Hanna Stelmakhovych, program managers with the Institute for Local Government, led the council through a three-and-a-half hour workshop designed to help the council members reflect on their roles and what each brings to the table on a personal level. Council member Jovita Mendoza was the only member of the group not in attendance. She had said during the Dec. 13 meeting, when the good governance training was announced, that scheduling conflicts would prevent her from attending.

‘It’s important for us to be what the community deserves,” Mayor Joel Bryant said at the start of the Feb. 7 meeting. “There are examples throughout history of concerning behavior in leadership roles of government and I really want us to be the example of what to be.”

