While it may not be as enticing as wine, the city of Brentwood may soon be turning water into concrete after approving a new wastewater treatment process at the Feb. 14 City Council meeting.
The agenda item was approved unanimously and will allow the city to enter into an agreement with MISCOwater LLC, a wastewater treatment company, to bring a “biosolids dryer and pyrolysis system” to Brentwood to change the way wastewater is managed. Although the change may be too subtle for residents to notice, the new system will, in part, filter out potential pollutants such as microplastics.
“This is another legislative mandate without the funding to support it,” Councilmember Susannah Meyer lamented in response to the roughly $21 million approved at the meeting. The city’s need to change the way it approaches wastewater treatment is a result of Senate Bill 1383, which disallows the dumping of biosolids in landfills, according to Casey Wichert, wastewater expert with the Public Works department.
Funding for the project comes from the Wastewater Development Impact Fee Fund, Wastewater Enterprise Fund, Wastewater Replacement Fund, and a State Revolving Fund Loan, according to the agenda packet.
Brentwood’s current process for wastewater treatment uses a belt filter press, Wichert explained during the presentation. The belt filter press turns “sludge” from a liquid to a solid that is then loaded into a truck and hauled to a landfill. Under SB 1383, Brentwood can no longer do this and needs a new disposal method.
The new method, a biosolids dryer and pyrolysis system, is designed to filter out contaminants, such as pharmaceuticals and microplastics, while evaporating the wastewater. Unique to this process is a byproduct known as biochar that – rather than needing disposal like the solids from the current method – can be sold as raw material, according to Wichert.
“One of the more exciting things about this process,” he said, “is we’ll be able to sell the biochar rather than paying someone to get rid of it.”
Biochar can be used as raw material in several ways – the most common being in concrete – but it can also be used as a pigment in paint and printer ink and filament used by 3D printers. Wichert described biochar as having the same consistency and scent as natural charcoal, pulling up a slide in his presentation that showed him holding a handful of it.
“That picture of the hands holding that made me very uncomfortable,” Mayor Joel Bryant joked, prompting Wichert to underscore the cleanliness of the byproduct despite being derived from wastewater.
Brentwood would not be directly responsible for the sale of the raw material and, as a result, the disposal would not cost the city anything. Instead, Bioforcetech, a San Francisco-based company and self-proclaimed pioneer of the pyrolysis system, would be in charge of the sale of the biochar, giving 10% of the revenue back to the city. As a result, the cost of removal would decrease. Brentwood spends roughly $600,000 annually in hauling and disposal fees, according to Wichert. With the new process, that cost would go away entirely, but the city would spend close to $350,000 in annual operating costs for the pyrolysis system, saving the city $250,000 each year.
Other topics addressed at the meeting included the adoption of an ordinance that changes the appointment process for arts commissioners as well as a future agenda item request for a potential youth center on Sand Creek Road.
