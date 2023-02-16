City Council changes to wastewater treatment

Photos courtesy of City of Brentwood

A comparison of current biosolids left behind by wastewater treatment with biochar, a byproduct that can be used in concrete, paint and other materials.

While it may not be as enticing as wine, the city of Brentwood may soon be turning water into concrete after approving a new wastewater treatment process at the Feb. 14 City Council meeting.

The agenda item was approved unanimously and will allow the city to enter into an agreement with MISCOwater LLC, a wastewater treatment company, to bring a “biosolids dryer and pyrolysis system” to Brentwood to change the way wastewater is managed. Although the change may be too subtle for residents to notice, the new system will, in part, filter out potential pollutants such as microplastics.

“This is another legislative mandate without the funding to support it,” Councilmember Susannah Meyer lamented in response to the roughly $21 million approved at the meeting. The city’s need to change the way it approaches wastewater treatment is a result of Senate Bill 1383, which disallows the dumping of biosolids in landfills, according to Casey Wichert, wastewater expert with the Public Works department.

