The city of Brentwood is asking residents to participate in the 2021-2022 redistricting effort.
Every 10 years, following the release of updated population data collected by the U.S. Census, the boundaries for the four Brentwood City Council districts must be updated. The City Council has authorized the creation of a Redistricting Commission made up of five community volunteers who will solicit community input to draft two or more sets of district boundary maps for submission to the Council. The City Council will then choose, without modifying, one of the recommended maps.
“The city is looking for representatives from all four of the current districts to help establish impartiality; through this process, we hope to encourage more and more citizens to become part of the city’s electoral process,” said Brentwood Mayor Joel Bryant.
Residents interested in participating on the commission can learn more and apply at www.brentwood.gov/redistricting. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 2.
