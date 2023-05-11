BRENTWOOD – The Brentwood City Council voted 3-2 on May 9 to approve funding for a project that would raise the height of the sound wall on Highway 4 adjacent to Livorno Street south of Carrara Street. Council members Tony Oerlemans and Pa’tanisha Pierson opposed it.
“I think it’s ridiculous that we’re still having this argument,” Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer said. “I think this should have been passed already.” The sound wall project was originally scheduled for a vote during the previous council meeting on April 25 before heated discussion among the council members caused it to be moved to the May 9 meeting for further discussion.
The approved project is expected to reduce traffic noise experienced by affected residents by 3 decibels, according to a traffic noise assessment the city had previously conducted through a contractor. This would be achieved by removing 202 linear feet of the existing sound wall and constructing a new sound wall. The new sound wall would “provide a variable increase in height ranging from 1 foot, 4 inches to 3 feet, 4 inches as compared to the height of the existing sound wall on either side of the section being raised,” according to the agenda.
Residents at the meeting expressed conflicting viewpoints on whether the city should pay for the sound wall project.
“No one ever dreamt that the extension of the highway bypass would bring so much pain and inconvenience to one community,” one resident of the affected Siena Village neighborhood said. He said that, in regard to noise comfortability, Siena Village was not constructed with the same due diligence and high standard that Brentwood applies to other communities.
Other residents of that community pointed out that the project was originally approved more than five years ago and that the $378,600 bid was less than the original budgeted amount for the project – $600,000.
However, other Brentwood residents said they did not feel that it was the city’s job to resolve the problem. One voice of opposition claimed that residents of Siena Village did not purchase their homes “with eyes wide shut” and, as a result, should have expected the traffic noise they hear.
“I go back and forth on this sound wall,” resident Brayden Haena said.“You want the people to have that peace of mind. You want the people to have that quality of life improved and be able to sleep through the night and not worry about all that noise.”
However, Haena said the wall was a waste of money.
“You take emotion out of it, you look at the facts,” he continued, saying that residents knew the highway could potentially expand to four lanes. “If you closed your eyes and signed the agreement, that’s on you. Don’t come crying to the city to fix a problem that you caused, so to speak.”
Following public comments, the project was approved 3-2, with Mayor Joel Bryant casting the deciding vote.
The May 9 discussion took place as part of the council’s workshop on the city’s Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) just before the regularly scheduled meeting. The CIP document is a planning tool to determine the city’s capital project needs, according to the city’s website. A capital project “typically involves the purchase or construction of major fixed assets such as land, buildings and any permanent improvement including additions, replacements and major alterations having a long life expectancy.”
The cost of a capital project is typically over $10,000. The estimated cost of the sound wall project is $378,600, plus funding authorization for a 15% contingency of $56,790, for a total “not to exceed amount of $435,390,” per the April 25 agenda packet. Funding for the project will come out of the city’s General Fund.
Other discussion topics at the May 9 meeting included a presentation by Deputy Chief Brian Helmick of Contra Costa Fire District regarding fire and emergency medical services in Brentwood.
Councilmember Jovita Mendoza also requested a future agenda item to discuss the possible censure of Oerlemans over his conduct during the April 25 Council meeting.
