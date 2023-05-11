City of Brentwood Logo_EDITORIAL ART

BRENTWOOD – The Brentwood City Council voted 3-2 on May 9 to approve funding for a project that would raise the height of the sound wall on Highway 4 adjacent to Livorno Street south of Carrara Street. Council members Tony Oerlemans and Pa’tanisha Pierson opposed it.

“I think it’s ridiculous that we’re still having this argument,” Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer said. “I think this should have been passed already.” The sound wall project was originally scheduled for a vote during the previous council meeting on April 25 before heated discussion among the council members caused it to be moved to the May 9 meeting for further discussion.

The approved project is expected to reduce traffic noise experienced by affected residents by 3 decibels, according to a traffic noise assessment the city had previously conducted through a contractor. This would be achieved by removing 202 linear feet of the existing sound wall and constructing a new sound wall. The new sound wall would “provide a variable increase in height ranging from 1 foot, 4 inches to 3 feet, 4 inches as compared to the height of the existing sound wall on either side of the section being raised,” according to the agenda.

