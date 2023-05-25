BRENTWOOD – The city is keeping with its 75th anniversary celebration going with an upcoming opportunity to be part of a photo mosaic celebrating the city as well as a 38-part video series featuring interviews with residents.
Submissions for the photo mosaic are being accepted through the Fourth of July, according to City Manager Tim Ogden. After this, the completed mosaic is expected to be unveiled in the late summer or early fall, he said. The city’s website says that submitted photos may be used in the mosaic, an accompanying video animation, the city’s website and the city’s social media pages as well.
More information about the photo mosaic, including the submission form, can be found at https://bit.ly/3Bh76bk
Although submissions for the photo mosaic are still open to the public, the video series was completed earlier in the year, and interviewees were curated by the city.
“We felt it important to recognize the individuals who’ve got rich history in Brentwood and helped play roles in its development,” Ogden said. “We solicited names from members of the East Contra Costa Historical Society, Council and staff as to who’d be great interviewees. We showed the videos during our birthday party on Jan. 21, and have them hosted on our website all year to be reviewed.”
The videos range from less than two minutes to more than 10 minutes. Most feature a single resident talking about their memories of Brentwood as the city has grown and developed during their time living here, although some videos feature more than one resident. The interviewees include prominent residents, many of whom are known for their community service efforts.
Below is the full list of featured residents:
- Ana Gutierrez
- Becky Bloomfield
- Brett Swisher
- Brian Swisher
- Carlos Sanabria
- Craig Bronzan
- Daniel Navarette
- David Spearman
- Dewey De Martini
- Doug Adams
- Glen Stonebarger
- Greg Robinson
- Ike Montanez
- Joe Ghiggeri
- Katie Rogina
- Dee Olmedo & Joe Ghiggeri
- Kiko Ceja
- Laura Ceja
- Lori Meyers
- Lillian Pierce
- Lilly Beatty
- Mark Myers
- Marty Papagni
- Mary Casey Black
- Mary Lou Lozano Klovee
- Mike & George Clement
- Patricia Piquero
- Paul Ramirez
- Peter Jacoway
- Robbie Myers
- Robert Taylor
- Ron Nunn
- Roy Ghiggeri
- Roy Schuler
- Sharyn Metez
- Shaun Samuels
- Shirley McCall
- Sue & Joey Nardone
- Wanda Hill
The videos will likely also play at future events all year, according to Ogden. The full video series can be also found at https://bit.ly/41S9nVV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.