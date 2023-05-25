City of Brentwood Logo_EDITORIAL ART

BRENTWOOD – The city is keeping with its 75th anniversary celebration going with an upcoming opportunity to be part of a photo mosaic celebrating the city as well as a 38-part video series featuring interviews with residents.

Submissions for the photo mosaic are being accepted through the Fourth of July, according to City Manager Tim Ogden. After this, the completed mosaic is expected to be unveiled in the late summer or early fall, he said. The city’s website says that submitted photos may be used in the mosaic, an accompanying video animation, the city’s website and the city’s social media pages as well.

More information about the photo mosaic, including the submission form, can be found at https://bit.ly/3Bh76bk

