OP21DESAULNIER3.JPG

OAKLEY—Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Walnut Creek, held a public Town Hall meeting at the Oakley Recreation Center Thursday night accepting questions from an enthusiastic crowd of about 50-60 residents.

The congressman, whose 10th District encompasses East Contra Costa County, noted that he has held 180 town halls since he was elected to the House of Representatives in 2015, among the most of any of his colleagues.

After delivering a PowerPoint presentation on his and the Democratic administration’s legislative record, DeSaulnier fielded questions which ranged from U.S. support of Ukraine to mental health programs. The scheduled hour stretched to two as the congressman’s voice battled with allergies and later as he lingered to talk with attendees one-on-one.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription