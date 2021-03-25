The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors modified its moratorium on industrial hemp cultivation and processing to allow existing growers that meet specified criteria to continue cultivating the product at their sites.
The move was approved earlier this month and is intended as a compromise between existing growers and county leaders, who are trying to establish appropriate regulations to address the location and impacts of the activity.
The county previously implemented an outright moratorium on industrial hemp cultivation and processing in November. In December, the moratorium was extended to March 2021.
Permanent regulations expected to address cultivation location requirements, security, water supply and size limits should be adopted by October.
“We have received numerous calls from residents expressing concerns over the activity and the proximity to homes all over the place in East Contra Costa,” said District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis. “We have issues with unpermitted structures and not coming into compliance. There are safety issues, there are quality of life issues and there are a lot of concerns. We are trying to get this under control.”
Hemp and marijuana come from the same species of plant (Cannabis sativa) but are genetically distinct cannabis forms. They are distinguished by their use and chemical composition, as well as by different cultivation practices in their production, according to a report prepared for Congress.
Hemp, which features a tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentration of 0.3% or less, is used in the production of a wide range of products including personal care products, nutritional supplements, fabrics and textiles. Marijuana (having a higher THC level) generally refers to the cultivated plant used as a psychotropic drug.
There are currently five industrial hemp growers registered with the county’s agriculture commission.
The updated regulations allow active and registered hemp growers to continue cultivating, provided the site for growing is in an existing greenhouse or outdoors and more than a mile outside the urban limit line.
Under the moratorium, eligible growers are prohibited from cultivating nursery stock, moving plants from the site before harvest and using artificial lighting at the cultivation site.
All eligible growers must also first obtain a renewed agricultural commissioner-granted registration.
The county will not issue any first-time industrial hemp cultivation or processing permits, registrations or any other approvals during the moratorium period, nor will any related structures or building permits be OK’d.
County leaders are hopeful the modified regulations will allow quality facilities to continue cultivation while county staff members draft permanent regulations to address widespread concerns of suspicious activities, speeding vehicles, trespassing and armed robberies associated with some sites.
“Hemp is real farming,” Burgis said. “It is a crop that is one option farmers do want to go for. But we have had some folks who are trying to be bad actors, and unfortunately this is affecting a lot of other people.”
At least two hemp cultivation representatives said that even the loosened restrictions are too strict.
One woman, who did not identify herself, said she won’t be able to make money and will be forced to lay off 70 employees with the moratorium in place.
“I don’t know what my future is going to be anymore, and this is because of this moratorium,” she said.
East County resident Trish Bello-Kunkel, however, said the moratorium and eventual regulations are needed.
She said that U-Hauls associated with at least one facility go down Orwood Road 24 hours a day in Knightsen; one facility has had a fire; and a facility is just down the road from an elementary school.
“Like cannabis, the county should take the time to develop a well-thought-out plan with regard to hemp growing, if it is ever allowed,” Bello-Kunkel said.
To read the county’s complete moratorium, visit https://bit.ly/39diisa.
