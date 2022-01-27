Costco coming to Brentwood?

Costco may soon be coming to Brentwood.
The big-box retailer submitted a planning application to the city last week for a Costco wholesale warehouse and fuel facility just south of Lone Tree Plaza Drive, near Kohl’s and Home Depot.
Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden said if the planning commission and City Council approve the project, it could open as soon as summer 2023.
“We have worked with them for years to land in Brentwood, and are excited to have the jobs and sales tax they’ll provide the city,” said Ogden, adding that ‘it’s too early to tell’ how much sales tax revenue would come from the store.
The initial plans call for a 152,000-square-foot, members-only Costco warehouse and separate fuel station — with room for 32 vehicles to fuel up at a time and up to 40 to wait in line — on the currently undeveloped property within the Lone Tree Plaza shopping center in west Brentwood, near the Antioch-Brentwood city limits.
A Costco corporate communications representative, who asked not to be identified, declined comment on the possible project, citing a company policy not to comment on new locations until they are close to opening.
Costco currently operates 828 warehouses, including 572 in the United States and Puerto Rico, with nearby locations in Antioch, Tracy and Concord.
If approved, the warehouse’s arrival would be the first large project within a plan for nearly 400 acres of job-oriented development along the Highway 4 Bypass between Old Sand Creek Road and Lone Tree Way, Ogden said. The business would employ between 250 and 300 employees, according to company documents.
Mayor Joel Bryant said the increased sales tax from Costco will go toward ensuring key community services into the future, such as fire and police protection and sports fields for recreation.
Councilmember Karen Rarey agreed.
“This is very exciting,” she said. “The addition of Costco is a game changer for Brentwood. Not only is it of benefit to our residents, but the sales tax revenue generated by Costco can help spur development of the Innovation Center @ Brentwood, the City’s planned employment center for high-paying, high-skilled jobs, as well as increased amenities to improve the lives of our residents. We welcome Costco to Brentwood and look forward to the day it opens.”
Public reaction to Costco’s potential arrival was mostly positive when news trickled out on social media early this week, but a handful of respondents expressed concern about traffic impacts.
Ogden said the project will undergo an environmental review.
The city is also planning to fund two of the eventual four lanes of the Sand Creek Road extension to Heidorn Ranch Road, which city officials expect should help alleviate any traffic concerns that materialize during the project review process. The two-lane portion of the project is under design and could open in summer 2023, Ogden said.
The project’s parking lot is expected to include 822 surface parking stalls west and south of the warehouse, with five vehicle access points, the main one at the existing Lone Tree Plaza Drive and Cañada Valley Road intersection. Three additional driveways will be provided along Lone Tree Plaza Drive — one to the west of the main access and two to the east — which will be used primarily for delivery trucks, according to company documents.
If Costco’s plans are approved as submitted, then the warehouse would also offer tire sales and installation; optical exams and optical sales; food service prep and sales; a bakery; and more, according to company documents. The store would operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The fuel station will operate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, according to company documents.
Ogden estimates that the project plans could go before the Planning Commission as soon as this summer or fall. If the commission approves the project, it would then go before the full City Council for possible approval.
To view complete proposed project plans, visit https://bit.ly/33OIWYX
