BRENTWOOD – “That’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard in my whole life,” Councilmember Tony Oerlemans told Mayor Joel Bryant before storming out of the council chambers. That caused the Brentwood City Council to take a five-minute recess during the April 25 meeting. The topic of discussion at the time had been two items on the consent calendar.
The contested items related to a purchase order for police-related software and one for the approval of a contract for construction of a sound wall along a portion of Highway 4 adjacent to Livorno Street south of Carrara Street.
Oerlemans had requested the two items be pulled for discussion at the same time. Councilmember Jovita Mendoza had moved to adopt the items except for items C-1 and C-3, which were proclamations. Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer seconded Mendoza’s motion nearly simultaneously with Oerlemans’ request, which can be seen at the 2-hour-and-43-minute mark of the recorded meeting on the city’s website. Mendoza then amended her motion to not include those items, once again being seconded by Meyer. Council approved it unanimously.
The confusion came when Bryant tried to move on to the business items part of the meeting without having discussed them. “The motion on the floor was not pulling them,” he explained.
After Oerlemans asked why the two items were not going to be discussed, Assistant City Attorney Katherine Wisinski was asked to explain the process.
“The mayor read out the motion as only pulling C-1 and C-3,” she said. “That was confirmed as the motion and a vote was taken on that motion.”
Councilmember Pa’tanisha Pierson explained that she had only voted on the motion because she was under the impression the items requested by Oerlemans would also be pulled. Wisinski explained that Bryant had read back the motion as he understood it – which did not include Oerlemans’ request – and that was what had been approved.
“You don’t understand anything,” Oerlemans interjected when Bryant attempted to speak. “I am disgusted with the ability for you to push something forward to make it appear that it’s a fair and judicial way of handling an item on a council where we’re supposed to be heard.”
Oerlemans called Bryant’s actions garbage and characterized them as pathetic, pushing away his microphone. It was at this point that Oerlemans exited the chamber, causing the recess.
Following the recess, the council moved into discussion, with the help of the assistant city attorney, of a reconsideration of item C-14. The reconsideration was approved 3-2, with Meyer and Mendoza in dissent. Oerlemans requested the item be discussed as part of the May 9 meeting of the city council.
“It’s 5 years, what’s another two weeks?” Oerlemans asked after Mendoza pointed out that the sound wall project had been in development for years.
“I’m ready to just get it done,” Mendoza replied. “These poor residents have been put through the wringer.”
Meyer asked Assistant City Manager Darin Gale how many times the council had already committed to the project. Gale did not have an exact number. But he said it had been at least five times and that the consent item had been to award a contract.
“Enough please,” Bryant said as Mendoza and Oerlemans began to argue over the item again, with Mendoza accusing Oerlemans and Pierson of trying to kill the project altogether. “We have committed that we are going to behave professionally up here. There will be times when things are very emotional, but I have confidence in every one of you that you can behave yourselves with respect, self-respect and professionalism because our residents are owed that from us.”
Ultimately, the vote on whether or not to approve a contract for the sound wall project was moved to the May 9 council meeting in a 3-2 vote with Meyer and Mendoza dissenting.
Other items discussed included the unanimous approval of an agenda item that would allow developers to build duet units on any lot in a subdivision and a unanimous decision to allow for speakers to be given five minutes for public comments rather than three.
The full city council meeting can be watched online at https://bit.ly/3LuMd1p. The exchange between Oerlemans and Bryant begins around the 2-hour-and-52-minute mark.
