BRENTWOOD – “That’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard in my whole life,” Councilmember Tony Oerlemans told Mayor Joel Bryant before storming out of the council chambers. That caused the Brentwood City Council to take a five-minute recess during the April 25 meeting. The topic of discussion at the time had been two items on the consent calendar.

The contested items related to a purchase order for police-related software and one for the approval of a contract for construction of a sound wall along a portion of Highway 4 adjacent to Livorno Street south of Carrara Street.

Oerlemans had requested the two items be pulled for discussion at the same time. Councilmember Jovita Mendoza had moved to adopt the items except for items C-1 and C-3, which were proclamations. Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer seconded Mendoza’s motion nearly simultaneously with Oerlemans’ request, which can be seen at the 2-hour-and-43-minute mark of the recorded meeting on the city’s website. Mendoza then amended her motion to not include those items, once again being seconded by Meyer. Council approved it unanimously.

