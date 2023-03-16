BRENTWOOD – The Brentwood City Council voted unanimously to adopt a number of changes to the municipal code as it relates to home modifications for residents, such as fence height, sheds and storage containers as part of the council’s March 14 meeting.
“Over the last few years, the city’s community enrichment staff has seen a significant increase in complaints related to accessory buildings and structures that do not comply with the Brentwood municipal code,” Senior Planner Jennifer Hagen said while presenting the agenda item to council. “Staff does not proactively address issues related to accessory buildings and structures, but rather responds to complaints once they are received.”
As a result of the increased complaints, many of the changes adopted as part of the update to the municipal code are meant to provide residents with a greater flexibility when making modifications to their homes. The ordinance had not been updated since its introduction in 1987.
“The text amendment will provide greater flexibility and clarity to residents when improving their properties, which in turn will help to improve property values throughout the city.” Hagen added. “In addition, the amendment will provide greater clarity to Community Enrichment staff to mitigate and abate improperly constructed and/or maintained accessory structures and buildings.”
Changes that would affect residents include modifications to allowed fence heights from six feet to seven feet outside of the front yard setback as well as limiting structures such as trellises, arbors and sun shades to eight feet high.
Other updates to the municipal code as they appear in the agenda packet include:
The minimum rear and side yard setback requirements for an accessory building that exceeds 120 square feet will be reduced to mirror the requirements for a so-called ‘granny unit,’ which require a minimum four-foot setback from the rear and side property lines (the current Brentwood Municipal Code requires five-foot setbacks);
Removal of building separation requirements for the main home to open accessory structures such as patio covers or gazebos open on all four sides, and reducing the separation requirement for enclosed, or partial enclosed structures from eight feet, to four feet. In addition, staff recommends removing altogether setbacks for portable accessory buildings/sheds less than 120 square feet that do not exceed the height of the adjacent fence
This section of the municipal code provides new guidance and a definition for shipping containers, prohibiting them within any residential zone, except for allowances to be temporarily placed on a private driveway, or within the public right-of-way with an encroachment permit, for a maximum of 14 days per calendar year or a maximum of 30 days with the written approval of the Community Development Director, or in conjunction with an active construction project that has a valid building permit or other temporary use.
Following the adoption of the changes to the municipal code, residents and council members expressed concern that homeowners would need to be made aware of the changes that would affect them.
“We definitely have to get the word out so all the residents know what to expect and how to comply,” City Manager Tim Ogden said. He encouraged residents to reach out with any questions or concerns while also noting that the Community Enrichment staff would also be pursuing ways to educate the public on the full list of changes through information flyers, the city’s monthly newsletter and online resources.
Other topics discussed as part of the March 14 meeting included an update to the city’s housing plan to make it comply with state legislation and the council lifting a proclamation declaring a state of emergency due to COVID-19 that was first enacted in March of 2020.
