BRENTWOOD – The Brentwood City Council voted unanimously to adopt a number of changes to the municipal code as it relates to home modifications for residents, such as fence height, sheds and storage containers as part of the council’s March 14 meeting.

“Over the last few years, the city’s community enrichment staff has seen a significant increase in complaints related to accessory buildings and structures that do not comply with the Brentwood municipal code,” Senior Planner Jennifer Hagen said while presenting the agenda item to council. “Staff does not proactively address issues related to accessory buildings and structures, but rather responds to complaints once they are received.”

As a result of the increased complaints, many of the changes adopted as part of the update to the municipal code are meant to provide residents with a greater flexibility when making modifications to their homes. The ordinance had not been updated since its introduction in 1987.

