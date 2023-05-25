Council scolds itself

BRENTWOOD City Council members are not behaving well these days.
Months of lapses in decorum came to head for the City Council during their May 23 meeting in which the members voted to admonish themselves and hold themselves accountable for their behavior.
The original agenda item had been a discussion brought forth by Councilmember Jovita Mendoza on whether the council would censure Councilmember Tony Oerlemans following an outburst during the April 25 City Council meeting.
A censure is a formal statement officially reprimanding a council member, according to the city’s ethics policy. It is considered a punitive action and serves as a penalty imposed for wrongdoing.
“I don’t want to censure you,” a choked up Mendoza told Oerlemans while discussing the topic. “But I think what we saw that night was more than I could handle…we need to do something because it wasn’t right and it needs consequences.”
Oerlemans had received backlash from council members and residents following a conflict between him and Mayor Joel Bryant that led to Oerlemans berating Bryant before storming out of the room.
An admonition is a warning or reminder about behavior, City Attorney Damien Brower explained during the meeting. It reminds everyone on the council; a sanction would be a similar action directed at one person.
“It’s a general reminder,” he said. “Here’s what our rules are; here’s our expectations.”
The decision to admonish the entire council came down to a 3-2 vote, with Bryant, Oerlemans and Councilmember Pa’tanisha Pierson voting for it while Mendoza and Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer voiced their opposition.
“I have self-control,” Oerlemans said during the discussion. “I know it didn’t show that night – my passion showed that night.”
Oerlemans said that his request for a recess before storming out of the room was proof that he was not “out of control” that night. He apologized for his behavior and for making anyone feel unsafe.
“I guarantee you it won’t happen again.”
Decorum has been a recurring topic at Brentwood City Council meetings for several months, with the council even undergoing team building exercises. One example was a Feb. 7 workshop on good governance.
“It’s important for us to be what the community deserves,” Bryant said at the start of that workshop. “There are examples throughout history of concerning behavior in leadership roles of government, and I really want us to be the example of what to be.”
Although council members ended the workshop speaking positively of it and saying they felt it had made them a more effective team, they have continued to clash at meetings, such as the incident between Oerlemans and Bryant.
Issues with decorum have also extended to the public, not just among the council. During the April 11 City Council meeting, Brower gave a presentation that focused on public conduct at meetings.
“Council meetings will be governed by common sense and good taste,” he explained, citing the council’s ethics and conduct policy. Brower also noted that residents attending meetings should not personally attack each other or council members, and should not interrupt others or disrupt the flow of a meeting. In any such instance, the mayor may take action that could include asking that person to leave the room.
“I’m going to state something that I want the council to consider,” Bryant said at the conclusion of the May 23 discussion. “Should there be, on any council person, the necessity to go through this process again, I am going to recommend bypassing any other option other than censure. We cannot lose the confidence of our community. We cannot lose the respect and confidence of each other, whether we agree or not. There’s no question in my mind that every single one of us up here are up here for the solitary purpose of serving our community and making this community a better place for our families and the families that are our neighbors here.”
Bryant expressed his unhappiness that other local mayors have been given reason to refer to Brentwood as “a circus.” With the agenda item closed, he proposed the council move forward.
Other topics discussed at the May 23 meeting included the council’s approval of $176,744 in economic development grants to fund local events throughout the year and a design review of the Wendy’s restaurant recently approved by the Planning Commission. The full meeting can be watched at https://bit.ly/3BRnm3l
