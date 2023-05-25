Council scolds itself

Top row: BRYANT, MEYER, MENDOZA

Bottom row: OERLEMANS, PIERSON

BRENTWOOD City Council members are not behaving well these days.

Months of lapses in decorum came to head for the City Council during their May 23 meeting in which the members voted to admonish themselves and hold themselves accountable for their behavior.

The original agenda item had been a discussion brought forth by Councilmember Jovita Mendoza on whether the council would censure Councilmember Tony Oerlemans following an outburst during the April 25 City Council meeting.

