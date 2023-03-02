District Attorney Office logo
Dennis Lindsay, 45, and his son Nathan Rampone-Lindsay, 21, have reached a plea agreement with the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office in the 2021 murder of Brentwood resident Justin David Silva, 48. 

On Aug. 24, 2021, Brentwood police responded to reports of shots fired on Brentwood Boulevard, near Sellers Avenue. Upon arrival, they found Silva dead from gunshot wounds. Dennis Lindsay and an additional defendant, Daniel Marmino, also had gunshot wounds to their legs and arms. 

Brentwood police determined that Silva was living and working in an outbuilding owned by a Lindsay family member. The living and employment relationship between Silva and the Lindsay family had become 'acrimonious', and Silva was served with an eviction notice requiring him to leave the property by Sept. 1, according to a press release. 

