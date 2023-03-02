Dennis Lindsay, 45, and his son Nathan Rampone-Lindsay, 21, have reached a plea agreement with the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office in the 2021 murder of Brentwood resident Justin David Silva, 48.
On Aug. 24, 2021, Brentwood police responded to reports of shots fired on Brentwood Boulevard, near Sellers Avenue. Upon arrival, they found Silva dead from gunshot wounds. Dennis Lindsay and an additional defendant, Daniel Marmino, also had gunshot wounds to their legs and arms.
Brentwood police determined that Silva was living and working in an outbuilding owned by a Lindsay family member. The living and employment relationship between Silva and the Lindsay family had become 'acrimonious', and Silva was served with an eviction notice requiring him to leave the property by Sept. 1, according to a press release.
Lindsay, Rampone-Lindsay and Marmino went to Silva’s residence armed with an automatic pistol with an extended magazine, a flare gun, bear spray and a knife. Lindsay and Marmino tore down a wooden side wall and entered Silva’s residence with their weapons drawn, with Rampone-Lindsay entering behind them.
Upon entry into Silva’s residence, Silva opened fire on the men, shooting Lindsay and Marmino. Rampone-Lindsay fired 30 rounds from the automatic pistol and struck Silva 20 times. It was determined that Silva died at the scene.
According to the agreement, Lindsay will serve 12 years and four months in state prison for killing Silva and for residential burglary. Rampone-Lindsay will serve the same term for manslaughter and preventing a witness from filing a police report. The plea agreement reflects enhancements that add to their prison terms. The defendants will be sentenced April 14 at 8:30 a.m. in Martinez, the press release stated.
Marmino, and a fourth defendant, Roger Lindsay, 74, were previously charged and entered pleas in 2022. Roger Lindsay pleaded to being an accessory to the crime, and Marmino entered a plea of assault with force likely to cause great bodily harm. Both men are scheduled to be sentenced on March 27 at 8:30 a.m. in Martinez.
