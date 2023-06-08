Delta Gallery Of Brentwood In Need Of Donations
Art Guild of the Delta, Inc. has been the area’s local non-profit arts organization for the past 10 years. But the Delta Gallery, which is part of the guild, at the Streets of Brentwood shopping center, is running out of money and seeks the community’s help to stay in business.

The Delta Gallery at 2485 Sand Creek Road, Suite 128, had sustained itself primarily through fundraising through Brentwood’s Art, Wine & Jazz Festival, their open studios, classes and workshops. The guild’s fundraising efforts were “greatly diminished with the pandemic and the loss of Art, Wine & Jazz festival,” which supported its yearly costs that include PG&E, internet, phone, insurance, website and basic maintenance for $2,200-$3,000 monthly. This despite the shopping center letting the gallery use the former Banana Republic rent free, according to gallery co-founder Rosie Grejsen.

According to Art Guild of the Delta’s co-founder Mary Lamb, their organization hoped Delta Gallery would eventually sustain itself. “But it never has been able to,” she said. “It was supported by the fundraising. With COVID, like all businesses, we felt the slowdown from that and closed our doors for about six months during 2020. With closing, it’s not only a loss of opportunity to sell art but also a loss of income from the fees that artists pay to show their work.”

