Art Guild of the Delta, Inc. has been the area’s local non-profit arts organization for the past 10 years. But the Delta Gallery, which is part of the guild, at the Streets of Brentwood shopping center, is running out of money and seeks the community’s help to stay in business.
The Delta Gallery at 2485 Sand Creek Road, Suite 128, had sustained itself primarily through fundraising through Brentwood’s Art, Wine & Jazz Festival, their open studios, classes and workshops. The guild’s fundraising efforts were “greatly diminished with the pandemic and the loss of Art, Wine & Jazz festival,” which supported its yearly costs that include PG&E, internet, phone, insurance, website and basic maintenance for $2,200-$3,000 monthly. This despite the shopping center letting the gallery use the former Banana Republic rent free, according to gallery co-founder Rosie Grejsen.
According to Art Guild of the Delta’s co-founder Mary Lamb, their organization hoped Delta Gallery would eventually sustain itself. “But it never has been able to,” she said. “It was supported by the fundraising. With COVID, like all businesses, we felt the slowdown from that and closed our doors for about six months during 2020. With closing, it’s not only a loss of opportunity to sell art but also a loss of income from the fees that artists pay to show their work.”
A donation/sponsorship of $12,000 would help the gallery stay afloat through 2023, and allow them to focus on additional fundraising opportunities, Grejsen said.
The gallery and guild have encouraged and inspired creative influences among local residents while developing community art programs such as Banner Up!, raising funds for high school and community college art scholarships and more, according to a press release.
“Over the course of these 10 years, we have given back more than $45,000 to our community in scholarships and support of other art organizations and nonprofits,” Grejsen said. “We are very proud of our accomplishments and strive to continue our efforts to be an impactful arts organization.”
Delta Gallery has become the resource in arts awareness and arts education with a schedule of events that includes:
Regional and local artist quarterly art shows.
Classroom art instruction from local artists.
Local community college and high school art shows.
Brentwood Rotary Club youth poster contest.
UnCorked!, a wine themed show that engages our local wineries.
Various non-profit shows, to include California Watercolor Association, John Marsh Historic Trust Foundation, Soroptimist of the Delta, P.E.O. International, Local Plein Air group shows.
Los Medanos Community College Occupational Work Experience Program providing student art interns each semester.
Not only will the loss of the gallery mean a loss for local artists to exhibit their work, it will also mean a loss for the community and nonprofits to gather, take affordable art classes and of a designated space to appreciate art, Lamb said.
The gallery is open Thursday-Sunday from 1-5 p.m.
