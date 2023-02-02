Delta Theater photo
Press file photo

The CineLux Delta Cinema Saver theater in downtown Brentwood will remain closed for the foreseeable future despite the owner’s prediction that it could open by late 2022.

The theater was shut down in early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and has remained closed as owner Sean McCauley has begun to renovate it.

McCauley and his partner, Ron Harrison, purchased the historic theater in 2020, envisioning it as something that would draw people downtown despite competition from other theaters, such as the AMC in The Streets of Brentwood shopping complex.

