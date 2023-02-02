The CineLux Delta Cinema Saver theater in downtown Brentwood will remain closed for the foreseeable future despite the owner’s prediction that it could open by late 2022.
The theater was shut down in early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and has remained closed as owner Sean McCauley has begun to renovate it.
McCauley and his partner, Ron Harrison, purchased the historic theater in 2020, envisioning it as something that would draw people downtown despite competition from other theaters, such as the AMC in The Streets of Brentwood shopping complex.
“We have seen a huge uptick in the downtown traffic, not just on the weekends, but during the week. And it feels like unless that theater gets an upgrade – reclining seats, beer and wine and the bathroom – the momentum will stop,” McCauley said last spring. “I think this is an important part of keeping things going for downtown Brentwood.”
However, progress on the theater’s renovation has seemingly stalled since then. According to City Manager Tim Ogden, as of Jan. 4, no work is being done at the theater. McCauley has not submitted completed plans for the project, Ogden said.
McCauley was not available for comment as of press time.
