Downtown banners to be auctioned at Oct. 27 gala

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

 Melissa van Ruiten

The Art Guild of the Delta's Banner Up! program has announced the 53 banners that were put on display in downtown Brentwood will be auctioned off at a free gala from 6:30-10 p.m. at the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building on Friday, Oct. 27.  

The gala will include small bites, local wine by the glass, raffles, live music and a live auctioneer to facilitate the sales of these one-of-a-kind, original art banners, said Rosalinda Grejsen. The auctioneer will start the banner sales at $100, Delta Gallery director Kathy Emerick said. 

All proceeds from each banner sale will be split between the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building and the artist. 

