Downtown banners to be auctioned at Oct. 27 gala

The Art Guild of the Delta's Banner Up! program has announced the 53 banners that were put on display in downtown Brentwood will be auctioned off at a free gala from 6:30-10 p.m. at the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building on Friday, Oct. 27.
The gala will include small bites, local wine by the glass, raffles, live music and a live auctioneer to facilitate the sales of these one-of-a-kind, original art banners, said Rosalinda Grejsen. The auctioneer will start the banner sales at $100, Delta Gallery director Kathy Emerick said.
All proceeds from each banner sale will be split between the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building and the artist.
Banners will be coming down the first week of September for cleaning and then put on display at the Brentwood Community Center Public Art Walls from the first week of September through Oct. 26, Emerick said, adding that the banner guides are available at the Community Center. A reception will be held at the community center for the artists and public on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 5:30- 6:30 p.m. to view the banners.
The Banner Up! program was established in 2017 by the Art Guild of the Delta to inspire artists in the area to create their artwork on a 24-inch by 48-inch vinyl banner. These banners were then displayed throughout downtown Brentwood in Brentwood City Park, and on Oak, First, Second and Chestnut streets over the summer.
