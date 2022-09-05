Downtown Brentwood Coalition looks toward the future

Downtown Brentwood Coalition members gather at Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building to celebrate the upcoming year. Members were treated to food, drink, and entertainment, while discussing their collective vision for the future. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)

 Melissa van Ruiten

City and civic leaders, downtown business members, affiliate members, and non-profit partners  celebrated Downtown Brentwood Coalition’s new member year at the recent inaugural Member & Partner Kickoff event.

At the party on Aug. 24 at the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building, about 30 members discussed their collective vision for the future of the non-profit and how they can serve downtown.

“For the past two years, many small local businesses have done a remarkable job pivoting and reinventing themselves, creating new offerings to fill the changing needs of the community,” DBC Executive Director Amy Tilley stated in a press release. “We felt this was the perfect opportunity to kind of pause, and zero in on 'what does the future look like NOW? What does the community need now, and what might they be looking for and needing in the future.' This event provided a way for us to put our heads and hearts together on those topics.”

[Photos] Downtown Brentwood Coalition looks toward the future

