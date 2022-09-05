Downtown Brentwood Coalition looks toward the future

Downtown Brentwood Coalition members gather at Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building to celebrate the upcoming year. Members were treated to food, drink, and entertainment, while discussing their collective vision for the future. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
City and civic leaders, downtown business members, affiliate members, and non-profit partners celebrated Downtown Brentwood Coalition’s new member year at the recent inaugural Member & Partner Kickoff event.
At the party on Aug. 24 at the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building, about 30 members discussed their collective vision for the future of the non-profit and how they can serve downtown.
“For the past two years, many small local businesses have done a remarkable job pivoting and reinventing themselves, creating new offerings to fill the changing needs of the community,” DBC Executive Director Amy Tilley stated in a press release. “We felt this was the perfect opportunity to kind of pause, and zero in on 'what does the future look like NOW? What does the community need now, and what might they be looking for and needing in the future.' This event provided a way for us to put our heads and hearts together on those topics.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many members were meeting each other for the first time and celebrated the common bond summed up with DBC’s latest tagline, “We love local!”
“I love that [downtown Brentwood] is community based,” said Kevin Erickson, of Corcoran Global Living - Erickson Realty Group. “It is the hub of new business and entrepreneurial people that are really striving to build a community.”
“I don’t think you can beat the culture that has developed over the last 5-10 years in downtown Brentwood,” Erickson continued. “In all these events, how many people show up and just support one another, and help one another locally? I don’t think you can find that anywhere else.”
Erickson’s wife, Tawnya, added, “I think we’re on a great path, just continuing doing all of the community events, continuing to brainstorm with all of the people that are home-based here to make the events more and more inviting for people to come to.”
In addition to DBC members, Mayor Joel Bryant, Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriguez, City Manager Tim Ogden and Assistant City Manager Darin Gale made appearances, along with City Council members Jovita Mendoza and Susannah Meyer.
“I’m really excited with what’s happening with the Downtown Brentwood Coalition,” said Mendoza. “Amy’s done amazing work.”
Tilley has increased the membership of DBC from a dozen members to more than 50.
Aside from growing their base membership, options for businesses that are not downtown, along with non-profit partnerships, have been added.
“I’m excited that DBC has opened up membership to non-profits and other businesses around the city of Brentwood,” said Sip & Scoop owner Vicky Little. “I’m super excited about that. I love how inclusive we are towards everyone.”
While the DBC is an Affiliate-Designated Main Street Program, they are working towards the nationally recognized, Main Street America full accreditation. They are hoping to achieve all necessary requirements by early 2023. Main Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for more than 40 years, according to its website. It is a network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, who share a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. Since 1980, Main Street America has been able to reinvest an estimated $95.33 billion into its designated communities nationwide, according to its website..
In the meantime, the DBC is planning more community events and small business support efforts, including Mom’s Take Over Downtown event, Oktoberfest, and the Winter Wine Tasting Tour.
“I would just love to see more community gatherings,” said Anissa Williams, owner of Wanna Waffle. “Makers [Boulevard] is my very favorite day, because I love the feeling of community it brings.”
Chantel Holt, manager of Wanna Waffle agreed.
“I would love to see more festivals like the Corn Fest come back.” Holt said.
For more information on Downtown Brentwood Coalition, or to become a member, visit their website,https://www.brentwooddowntown.com. You can also follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @downtownbrentwood.
1 of 14
Downtown Brentwood Coalition
Downtown Brentwood Coalition members gather at Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building to celebrate the upcoming year. Members were treated to food, drink, and entertainment, while discussing their collective vision for the future. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
[Photos] Downtown Brentwood Coalition looks toward the future
Downtown Brentwood Coalition
Downtown Brentwood Coalition
Downtown Brentwood Coalition
Downtown Brentwood Coalition
Downtown Brentwood Coalition
Downtown Brentwood Coalition
Downtown Brentwood Coalition
Downtown Brentwood Coalition
Downtown Brentwood Coalition
Downtown Brentwood Coalition
Downtown Brentwood Coalition
Downtown Brentwood Coalition
Downtown Brentwood Coalition
Downtown Brentwood Coalition
