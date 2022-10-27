Downtown lot being prepared for Brentwood on Ice to return

Downtown will be put into a deep freeze soon as Brentwood on Ice begins to go up in the paved lot west of City Hall.
The lot is currently undergoing soil decontamination but is scheduled to be available Nov. 1 for Tom Gregory to stage and build his holiday ice rink for the sixth year in a row. The decontamination was just one in a long line of hurdles Gregory has overcome so far this year, but he is hopeful the timeline will work out for him to open the rink Thanksgiving week.
“Normally we start staging and building the week before Nov. 1,” Gregory said. “I can’t do that this year, so if I can’t start building on Nov. 1, I can’t be ready by the week of Thanksgiving and that’s a big week and the numbers just don’t work out if I can’t be open then.”
Gregory has everything set to begin building the rink. He is especially excited this year because after writing checks with no return for four years, last year the rink not only broke even financially, it even made a little money. Gregory said the rink came closer to breaking even each year, despite competition from a rink in Pittsburg and another one in Brentwood, both of which are now closed.
Online ticket sales have reached as far as Europe and the United Kingdom and Gregory plans to ride his wave of popularity for as long as the community wants the rink.
Skating fans aren’t the only ones loving Brentwood on Ice each year. “This is a wonderful family event,” said Tom Santamorena, president of the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce. “We have it every year, it’s a great tradition we have going and we encourage everyone to come have a hot chocolate and visit all the businesses downtown.”
The Downtown Brentwood Coalition (DBC) also appreciates more visitors downtown as a result of the rink.
“The small businesses of downtown are thrilled about the return of Brentwood on Ice,” said DBC Executive Director Amy Tilley. “Downtown is charming all year long, but particularly during the holiday season. Brentwood on Ice is the cherry on top. It brings thousands of locals and visitors from neighboring cities to downtown Brentwood. When the ice rink is open, it feels like there is magic in the air.”
The rink is also being supported in part by a $20,000 Economic Development grant from the City of Brentwood. Tilley said the rink’s contribution to the economic vibrancy of downtown makes it worth the city’s efforts.
“We truly appreciate all the hard work and community-first approach of Mr. Gregory and his team throughout the year and especially during the holidays,” she said. “We can’t wait to see all the kids lacing up their skates, sipping hot cocoa and making memories.”
Gregory said the rink will have all the fun décor of previous years. Making a return this year will be the indoor, heated lounge, which fell victim to COVID-19 regulations two years ago. Gregory also plans to expand the offerings of his snack bar.
Once the doors open Nov. 18, Gregory’s life will be lived at the rink, handing out nachos and hot cocoa, sizing skates and driving the Zamboni.
Brentwood on Ice is at 739 Second St. in Brentwood. There are still paid sponsorships available for the rink. For more information, email aparty@pacbell.net or call 925-516-7664.
