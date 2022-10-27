Downtown lot being prepared for Brentwood on Ice to return

Downtown will be put into a deep freeze soon as Brentwood on Ice begins to go up in the paved lot west of City Hall.

The lot is currently undergoing soil decontamination but is scheduled to be available Nov. 1 for Tom Gregory to stage and build his holiday ice rink for the sixth year in a row. The decontamination was just one in a long line of hurdles Gregory has overcome so far this year, but he is hopeful the timeline will work out for him to open the rink Thanksgiving week.

“Normally we start staging and building the week before Nov. 1,” Gregory said. “I can’t do that this year, so if I can’t start building on Nov. 1, I can’t be ready by the week of Thanksgiving and that’s a big week and the numbers just don’t work out if I can’t be open then.”

