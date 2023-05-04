BRENTWOOD – ‘Where’s the beef?,’ the rhetorical question Wendy’s has asked since the 1980s, has a new answer: downtown Brentwood.
Following a vote by the Planning Commission, the project was approved to become part of the Sciortino Ranch development, a mixed-use, 60-acre development located at Brentwood Boulevard and Sand Creek Road. The complex is anchored by a Quick Quack car wash to the north and a Grocery Outlet to the south. Other eateries previously approved that are in various stages of development include a Starbucks, Panda Express, Chipotle and Denny’s. The Sciortino Ranch project also includes 326 homes, which broke ground in 2018.
The Planning Commission expressed concern how the restaurant would affect traffic.
“It’s the flow that I’m concerned about,” Commissioner Rod Flores said. Flores told his peers that he had driven through the complex recently and felt that patrons of the restaurant would likely try to exit onto Stoney Creek Drive, which would lead them into a residential area, rather than onto Brentwood Boulevard that has traffic signals.
A speed bump and stop sign leading out of the complex onto Stoney Creek Drive were proposed and approved as a potential solution to safety concerns. There are no traffic signs for cars exiting in that direction.
Other commissioners were also concerned by the increased traffic on Stoney Creek Drive as well. Chairperson Anita Roberst said she felt the overflow traffic from the four restaurant drive-throughs could potentially lead to a blocked Stoney Creek Drive.
“The overflow on the road is going to present a problem – there’s no question about it,” Roberts told the applicant, citing the McDonald’s restaurant on the other side of Sand Creek as an example of a similar concern. “Cars sitting in the street will present a problem, so that’s something that I hope you would take into advisement.”
Other topics at the meeting included a design review for previously approved modular classroom buildings at Vineyard Academy Christian School south of Grant Street between Adams Lane and Lone Oak Road and the continued development of an ordinance banning oil and gas drilling in Brentwood. The ordinance will go to the City Council for further discussion.
